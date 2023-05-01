The Ocean Race Newport Stopover will offer something for everyone in the way of awe and entertainment during the nine-day stopover, May 13-21, at the Ocean Live Park race village and center of activity at Fort Adams State Park.

For the third consecutive edition of the race first run in 1973-’74, Newport is hosting the only North American stopover. The leg to Newport began on April 23, in Itajaí, Brazil, and the first finishers are expected in Narragansett Bay, May 10-12. Upon finishing, the fleet will berth at Sail Newport’s North Pier at Fort Adams State Park.

Ocean Live Park officially opens Saturday, May 13, at 11:00 a.m. with a parade and ceremonies featuring the Artillery Company of Newport, Narragansett Indian Tribe, Navy Band, Portuguese Social Club’s Rancho Folclorico Dancers and mascots. The parade will include local Sail Newport students carrying the flags of the 13 nations represented in the race.

At 2:00 p.m. on May 13, the Exploration Zone-Presented by BankNewport will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A fixture of the past two Newport stopovers (2015, ’18), the Exploration Zone-Presented by BankNewport is an interactive exhibit for all ages featuring sailing, ocean health, coastal sustainability, marine science, technology, and art.

The opening day concludes with a concert featuring Boston-based Americana jam band “Comanchero,” from 4:00-7:00 p.m., with additional concerts planned May 17-20. On May 17, surf rock, rockabilly, soul and funk will be featured with “The Z-Boys” (4:00-5:15 p.m.) and “TeleDynes” (5:45-7:00 p.m.).

On May 18, “Wooden Leg” (4:00-5:15 p.m.) brings its boundary defying Americana, rockabilly, and alt-country hillbilly to the stage, followed by “The Void Union” (5:45-7:00 p.m.), a Ska-based band committed to preserving the Jamaican music of the 1960s.

On May 19, two Newport-based bands take the stage with “Honky Tonk Knights” (4:00-5:15 p.m.) playing its roots country and rockabilly notes, followed by the soulful sounds of “Chelley Knight and the Dope Things” (5:45-7:00 p.m.).

The concert schedule concludes on Saturday, May 20, with “Dan Burke and the Royal Treatment” (4:00-7:00 p.m.) serving up their version of R&B, ranging from funky, high-energy dance songs to shimmering slow beats.

Top left image: Newport-based “Honky Tonk Knights” is one of the bands that will play at the Ocean Race Newport.

Source: The Ocean Race Newport