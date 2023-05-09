U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse today announced that the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) has been awarded over $9 million in federal funding for operational upgrades and planning at Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport.

These two federal U.S. Department of Transportation grants, totaling $9,015,250, will be administered through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) Airport Improvement Program (AIP). This federal funding will be used for:

Realignment of Taxiway C: $8,514,750 to support the reconfiguration of Taxiway C (also known as ‘Taxiway Charlie’) to meet FAA standards. Taxiway C between Runway 5-23 and Runway 34 has been in service for over 30 years and has not been rehabilitated or reconstructed during this period. This Taxiway connects the terminal to Runway 23. The pavement is in significant need of repair. The realigned portion of Taxiway C will be constructed to the required 400-foot runway to taxiway separation as per FAA design standards and have a 20-year design life. The portion of Taxiway C between Taxiway C1 and Runway 34 will be rehabilitated in its current alignment with a 10-year design life. The $12 million project is expected to be substantially complete by the Fall of 2024.

Environmental Assessment on proposed South Cargo Project: $500,500 to support the prerequisite study for a proposed cargo development at T.F. Green International Airport, which would enable greater volume to be processed through the airport, bolstering economic activity and increasing efficiency for cargo tenants.

“Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport has several taxiways, but this one is vital to the airport’s layout and is overdue for an upgrade. These federal funds will help improve the taxiway and make it safer, more efficient, and resilient for years to come,” said Senator Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee.

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to deliver for Rhode Island by providing much-needed funding to improve taxiway safety and take steps toward increasing cargo capacity at T.F. Green,” said Senator Whitehouse. “I am pleased to help secure investments that will boost the Ocean State’s economy for years to come.”

“On behalf of all at the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, we are extremely grateful for the tireless work of Senator Reed and our Congressional Delegation to secure federal infrastructure funding to help ensure that Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport can support our state’s economy for decades to come,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

Under FAA guideline, AIP awards may cover up to 90 percent of the cost of AIP projects, with the rest coming from state or local funds.

RIAC is a quasi-public corporation empowered to undertake the planning, development, management, acquisition, ownership, operations, repair, construction, improvement, maintenance, sale, lease, or other disposition of Rhode Island Airports: Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport, Warwick; North Central Airport, Smithfield; Quonset Airport, North Kingstown; Westerly Airport, Westerly; Newport Airport, Middletown; Block Island Airport, Block Island.

The federal funds will flow to Rhode Island through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Biden in November 2021. This bill will direct an estimated $45 million to Rhode Island airports over five years.