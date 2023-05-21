Clagett Sailing and U.S. Sailing are pleased to announce that the 2023 U.S. Para Sailing Championships will be hosted by Clagett Sailing at the 21st C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta at Sail Newport in Newport, R.I. June 21-25.

2023 will be the third time that the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta has hosted the US Para Sailing Championships. Clagett Sailing hosted the championships in 2018 and 2021 and has previously hosted the U.S. Blind Sailing National Championships in 2008 and 2009.

Entries have been received from sailors across North America who will be traveling from afar a field as California, Florida and Alberta in Canada. Among the registrations are a number of Clagett Sailing Boat Grant recipients who will be racing boats provided through this program established by Clagett Sailing in 2016. Representatives from Team Clagett, who raced in the 2.4mR World Championships in 2022, will be joining the 2.4mR fleet this year along with many returning sailors and new sailors joining the ranks.

“Clagett Sailing is thrilled and honored to be working once again with U.S. Sailing to host the U.S. Para Sailing Championships in the sailing capital, Newport, RI. Clagett brings together sailors from far and wide to be coached by some of the top coaches in North America. The Race Management team is comprised of a superior group of folks with International and Olympic experience, all to help the sailors “Reach for Success “ as they Learn Race and Win. Both the Clagett Boat Grant program and Team Clagett are making a difference in the lives of the sailors in those programs. It is so exciting to be going into our 21st year of helping these sailors reach towards their personal goals,” said Clagett Sailing Co-Founder and President, Judy Clagett McLennan.

“U.S. Sailing is thrilled to be partnering with Clagett Sailing when they host the 2023 U.S. Para Sailing Championships. This important national championship fits right in with the mission of the longstanding Clagett Clinic and Regatta, now in its 21st season,” said Betsy Alison, Adult Director at US Sailing. “Sailors from all over the USA plus Canada and other nearby nations come together at this event to benefit from great coaching and spectacular sailing conditions here on Narragansett Bay. It is a perfect pairing providing exceptional resources for sailors just starting out racing to elite level sailors.”

The U.S. Para Sailing Championships is one of the oldest sailing regattas in the U.S. for sailors with disabilities. The talented field often includes Paralympians, US Sailing Team members, and new contenders. This year’s championships will be raced in three fleets, all of which are adapted for sailors with disabilities.

· The U.S. Para Sailing Singlehanded Championship for the Judd Goldman Trophy will be raced in the 2.4mR class.

· The U.S. Para Sailing Doublehanded Championship for the Chandler Hovey Trophy will be raced in the Martin 16

· The U.S. Para Sailing Triplehanded Championship for the Gene Hinkel Trophy will be raced in Sonars.

Along with the Championship trophies, the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Trophy, the Susan B Johnson – Sportsmanship Award, the Larry Gadsby – Most Improved Award, the Nick Scandone – Spirit Award and the Robie Pierce and Gene Hinkle – Seamanship Award will be presented to sailors taking part in the regatta.

First established in 1986, the U.S. Independence Cup became US Sailing’s National Championship for sailors with disabilities in 1989. In 2007, the regatta moved under the championships division of US Sailing and was renamed the U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship. In 2018, the event was renamed the U.S. Para Sailing Championships to align with International Paralympic Committee terminology for all sports.

Many competitors racing at the U.S. Para Sailing Championships and the Clagett Regatta have gone on to represent the United States at the Paralympics Games, including Nick Scandone and Maureen McKinnon, gold medalists and John Ruff, bronze medalist in 2008 in Beijing; Jennifer French and J.P. Creignou, silver medalists in 2012 in London and Rick Doerr, Hugh Freund and Brad Kendell, silver medalists in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

The coaching line up working with sailors at the clinic and regatta this year includes Betsy Alison, Brian Todd, Dave Dellenbaugh and Nancy Haberland. All four coaches have coached at over 40 Clagett Regattas between them, sharing their skills and knowledge with the sailors during the coaching clinic and the regatta competition.

Sailors are reminded that registration and entries are due by May 30 and will incur a late fee after this date.

For more information about the 2023 Clagett Regatta and U.S. Para Sailing Championships, including Notice of Race and registration information, please visit: www.clagettsailing.org

About Clagett Sailing:

Founded in 2003, the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta honors the late Tom Clagett (1916-2001), a U.S. Navy World War II veteran who learned to sail on Chesapeake Bay. As a youngster he suffered temporary paralysis as the result of a bout of meningitis; an experience that left him with a deep respect for the accomplishments of people with disabilities. Clagett Sailing’s stated mission is “to assist sailors in realizing their potential on the water by providing them both the knowledge and tools to improve their skills and the opportunity to use these skills in competition.” The organization has adoptedTom Clagett’s motto of “Reach for Success,” which resonateswith every Clagett sailor.

2022 marked the 20th Anniversary of Clagett Newport. Clagett alumni sailors have earned medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games. Along with reaching the 20th Anniversary milestone, the nonprofit organization while adhering to its original mission has evolved beyond its original single regatta format and has been rebranded “Clagett Sailing” to encompass the multiple programs it now offers to sailors with disabilities.

Clagett Sailing 2023 sponsors: Clagett Sailing would like to thank the following – Fiduciary Trust International at the Platinum level; BCD at the Gold level and Innovative Construction Inc. at the Bronze level;

About US Sailing

The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body for sailing, provides leadership, integrity, and advancement for the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing offers training and education programs for instructors and race officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore rating certificates, and provides administration and oversight of competitive sailing across the country, including National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org