By almost any measure, the U.S. economy has rapidly recovered jobs since roughly 8 million Americans were laid off in the spring of 2020.

Jobs bounced back throughout 2021 and much of 2022 in nearly all sectors, spurred by consumer demand for furniture, homes, appliances, and vehicles.

But in the latter half of 2022, consumers began shifting to spending more on services—the travel and live entertainment they had to forgo due to COVID-19. Hotels and others in the hospitality industry added more jobs in November than any other industry. Still, employers face an uphill battle finding talent willing to work for advertised jobs—and the hospitality industry continues to have more job openings than any other.

Swyft Filings used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the industries employing the most people in each state. Data available is preliminary for January 2023, excludes farm payrolls, and is seasonally adjusted.

The analysis also provides the percentage of total state employees within that industry sector and the percent change in employment from January 2022. States are listed in alphabetical order. Government employees only include the civilian labor force, excluding the military. 

Keep reading to discover which industries provide the most jobs in every state.

A map showing the top industry employer in each state.
The trade, transportation, and utilities industry leads in US employment

The trade, transportation, and utilities sector are the dominant source of income for workers in most states. These are businesses like Target, Amazon, and other consumer goods-related companies operating in the retail or retail logistics and warehousing space. It also includes workers for utility companies like your local electricity provider.

All states saw employers expand headcounts between January 2022 and 2023 as the U.S. jobs recovery posted another gain of millions of jobs.

Among them is Nevada, the only state in the U.S. where leisure and hospitality workers represent the most significant workforce share. Nearly 1 in 4 workers in the state did so for a hospitality-related business in January. Hospitality was the hardest-hit industry in the pandemic as it suffered from consumers’ choice to switch spending to goods over experiences in the face of a global public health crisis.

Similarly, in Washington D.C., employment is concentrated in the government sector, which employs 30% of residents.

Train tracks in Courtland, Alabama.
Alabama

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 407,900
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

The state capitol building in Alaska.
Alaska

– Top industry: Government
– January 2023 employment: 77,200
— Percent of total employment: 24%
— Annual percent change in employment: -1%

Store fronts in Old Town Scottsdale, the historic part of town.
Arizona

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 603,900
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

The last working steam locomotive 4014 “Big Boy” as it came through Conway on November 15, 2019, with crowds standing around the train taking pictures.
Arkansas

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 276,000
— Percent of total employment: 20%
— Annual percent change in employment: +4%

Power lines over a street.
California

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 3,143,800
— Percent of total employment: 17%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

Store fronts in Fort Collins.
Colorado

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 501,300
— Percent of total employment: 17%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

Campus banner on a lamp post at the University of Connecticut.
Connecticut

– Top industry: Education and health services
– January 2023 employment: 349,900
— Percent of total employment: 21%
— Annual percent change in employment: +4%

A steam locomotive in Wilmington.
Delaware

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 90,800
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +4%

An electric service work truck in Pompano Beach.
Florida

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 1,960,500
— Percent of total employment: 20%
— Annual percent change in employment: +4%

Ferry to the Historic District and waterfront of Savannah.
Georgia

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 1,020,800
— Percent of total employment: 21%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%  

The Bronze Seal of State of Hawaii hanging from ceiling above entrance to State Capitol in Honolulu.
Hawaii

– Top industry: Leisure and hospitality
– January 2023 employment: 119,800
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +12%

An electric car charging at a preferred parking charging station outside the Bown Crossing Library in Boise, Idaho.
Idaho

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 161,700
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1

A train on elevated tracks in Chicago.
Illinois

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 1,222,200
— Percent of total employment: 20%
— Annual percent change in employment: +2%

The water tower located at the Tippecanoe County Fair Grounds in Lafayette.
Indiana

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 637,700
— Percent of total employment: 20%
— Annual percent change in employment: +2%

The store front of Coneflower Creamery in Des Moines.
Iowa

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 312,400
— Percent of total employment: 20%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

An industrial building along the railroad tracks in Coffeyville.
Kansas

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 274,100
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

Technicians working on restoring service at a high tension power line feeding southern Louisville.
Kentucky

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 432,100
— Percent of total employment: 22%
— Annual percent change in employment: +3%

The Outlet Collection Riverwalk in New Orleans.
Louisiana

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 371,500
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: 0%

A building at the University of Maine.
Maine

– Top industry: Education and health services
– January 2023 employment: 127,700
— Percent of total employment: 20%
— Annual percent change in employment: +3%

The Maryland State House.
Maryland

– Top industry: Government
– January 2023 employment: 519,400
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +3%

An entrance sign to Boston Children's Hospital.
Massachusetts

– Top industry: Education and health services
– January 2023 employment: 820,000
— Percent of total employment: 22%
— Annual percent change in employment: +2%

Electric towers in Wixom.
Michigan

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 807,200
— Percent of total employment: 18%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

An entrance sign and Wulling Hall on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Minnesota

– Top industry: Education and health services
– January 2023 employment: 559,700
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +3%

Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson.
Mississippi

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 246,500
— Percent of total employment: 21%
— Annual percent change in employment: +2%  

East Hills Mall in St. Joseph.
Missouri

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 556,700
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

A plane at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
Montana

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 99,900
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +2%

Power lines over a country road.
Nebraska

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 197,400
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

Hotels and casinos in Las Vegas at night.
Nevada

– Top industry: Leisure and hospitality
– January 2023 employment: 354,900
— Percent of total employment: 23%
— Annual percent change in employment: +9%

Railroad tracks and distant mountains as seen in White Mountain National Forest.
New Hampshire

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 139,600
— Percent of total employment: 20%
— Annual percent change in employment: +2%

The Washington Street Mall, a pedestrian shopping area in downtown Cape May.
New Jersey

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 923,700
— Percent of total employment: 21%
— Annual percent change in employment: +3%

The New Mexico State Capitol.
New Mexico

– Top industry: Government
– January 2023 employment: 182,800
— Percent of total employment: 21%
— Annual percent change in employment: +2%

Mount Sinai St. Luke's, a large hospital located near Columbia University in the north end of Manhattan.
New York

– Top industry: Education and health services
– January 2023 employment: 2,194,600
— Percent of total employment: 23%
— Annual percent change in employment: +5%

The Fayetteville water tower in front of a light blue sky.
North Carolina

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 922,800
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +2%

A bridge over the valley in Valley City.
North Dakota

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 91,200
— Percent of total employment: 21%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

A natural gas oil well in Harrison County.
Ohio

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 1,051,100
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: 0%

The Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma

– Top industry: Government
– January 2023 employment: 351,600
— Percent of total employment: 20%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

A bike shop in Portland.
Oregon

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 369,100
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

School buses in Mohnton.
Pennsylvania

– Top industry: Education and health services
– January 2023 employment: 1,296,300
— Percent of total employment: 21%
— Annual percent change in employment: +5%

The exterior of Kent Hospital in Warwick.
Rhode Island

– Top industry: Education and health services
– January 2023 employment: 105,000
— Percent of total employment: 21%
— Annual percent change in employment: +1%

A Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority vehicle in Myrtle Beach.
South Carolina

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 439,500
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +3%

Keystone's main street, which is lined with various shops.
South Dakota

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 90,900
— Percent of total employment: 20%
— Annual percent change in employment: +3%

The Main Street Trolley passes by Central Station in Memphis.
Tennessee

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 688,100
— Percent of total employment: 21%
— Annual percent change in employment: +3%

An airport in San Antonio.
Texas

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 2,753,700
— Percent of total employment: 20%
— Annual percent change in employment: +4%

Power lines along Highway 68 near Utah Lake.
Utah

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 315,800
— Percent of total employment: 19%
— Annual percent change in employment: +2%

South Burlington High School.
Vermont

– Top industry: Education and health services
– January 2023 employment: 62,100
— Percent of total employment: 20%
— Annual percent change in employment: +2%

Office towers in downtown Arlington.
Virginia

– Top industry: Professional and business services
– January 2023 employment: 816,500
— Percent of total employment: 20%
— Annual percent change in employment: +3%

A BNSF intermodal freight train as darkness falls in Skykomish.
Washington

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 618,900
— Percent of total employment: 17%
— Annual percent change in employment: +3%

The Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
Washington DC

– Top industry: Government
– January 2023 employment: 233,800
— Percent of total employment: 30%
— Annual percent change in employment: -3%

The Capitol Building in West Virginia.
West Virginia

– Top industry: Government
– January 2023 employment: 148,700
— Percent of total employment: 21%
— Annual percent change in employment: +0%

A smiley face water tower in Eagle.
Wisconsin

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 551,200
— Percent of total employment: 18%
— Annual percent change in employment: +2%

The Wyoming Capitol Building.
Wyoming

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities
– January 2023 employment: 551,200
— Percent of total employment: 18%
— Annual percent change in employment: +2%

