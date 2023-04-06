Middletown-based SENEDIA, the national alliance for defense tech, talent, and innovation, will join defense industry leaders next week in celebrating National Submarine Day on April 11, an opportunity to showcase the strength and importance of submarines as a force for national security and economic growth.

“The importance of America’s submarine fleet to our national security cannot be overstated. It is one of the strongest deterrents in the U.S. military arsenal,” said U.S. Senator Jack Reed, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “National Submarine Day is an opportunity to lift up this critical economic driver and the men and women who work tirelessly in service of our country. I’m grateful to SENEDIA and our partners in industry for everything they do to advance the sector and strengthen the submarine manufacturing workforce.”

On social media, supporters are invited to join in the discussion using the hashtags, #NationalSubmarineDay and #SENEDIAbuilds. As part of its campaign, SENEDIA will share history and trivia about the U.S. submarines named for each of the six New England states.

“The defense sector is critical not only to the safety and security of our nation, but also to the strength and growth of our economy—especially in New England, the hub of submarine shipbuilding and undersea technology,” said Molly Donohue Magee, executive director of SENEDIA. “Investing in the future of the sector allows the U.S. to stay competitive on both fronts, which is why we invite our colleagues in industry, government, and military service to recognize National Submarine Day.”

Many of SENEDIA member companies are involved in designing and building submarines and the important systems within the submarine. In August 2020, SENEDIA was awarded a Department of Defense contract to launch the New England Submarine Shipbuilding Partnership, an initiative that provides workforce development and training, connects manufacturers through a supply chain database, and disseminates resources that empower companies to compete for defense contracts and individuals to access high-wage, high-growth career opportunities. To date, more than 2,800 professionals have participated in hands-on training and career exploration. More information can be found at www.submarines.SENEDIA.org.