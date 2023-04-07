The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

April 9 – 15, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Alternating Lane Closures- 4/10 to 4/12- 7 am to 3 pm

Eastbound Alternating Lane Closures- 4/11- 9 am to 3 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

Alternating Lane Closures- 4/10 to 4/14- 3:30 am to 8 am



Sakonnet River Bridge

Bike Path- Travel on the bike path may be impacted due to power washing- 4/10 to 4/14- 8 am to 11 am

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

April 8 – 14, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all lanes shift to the left. Use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through. Those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.



Providence: I-95 North, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) interchange, various ramps closed for barrier installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37B to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures, with rolling roadblocks possible after midnight for utility work, Sun. night, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. and Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Providence: Park St. North, from Holden St. to Smith St., road closed for construction, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Smith St., from Holden St. to Park St., alternating lane closures for drainage work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, a lane split is in place, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through spring 2023.



East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. to I-195 West, will be closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Smithfield: I-295, under Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), various lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.



Warwick: I-95, under Rte. 113 (East Ave.), right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. night (I-95 North) and Thurs. night (I-95 South), 8:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m.



Warwick: At the I-95 North Service Rd. for Rte. 37 (Exit 14), alternating lane closures for striping, Mon. night, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Warwick/West Warwick: I-95, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B (I-95 South), and from Exit 24B to Exit 27 (I-95 North), alternating lane closures for sign work, Thurs. night, 7 p.m.-3 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: I-295 South, just past Exit 3A, shoulder closures for bridge work, Thurs. and Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cumberland: I-295 North, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Mass. line, left lane closed for drainage work, Sat., and Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295, from Rte. 122 to Rte. 7, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, alternating lane and temporary, alternating ramp closures (from Rte. 146 North and South to I-295 North and South) to set up a new traffic pattern, Fri. night (April 7), 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Effective Sat. morning (April 8), lanes on the Rte. 146 service roads in both directions at the I-295 overpass will shift to the right.



Lincoln: Alternating on-ramp closures (I-295 South to Rte. 146 South; and Rte. 146 South to I-295 South) for construction, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Rte. 146A to Rte. 104, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Thurs. and Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, at Spring Brook Bridge, shoulder closures for bridge work, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 to Old Sayles Hill Rd., road closed for utility work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Woodland Rd., alternating one-way traffic for utility work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

At the former off-ramp from Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South over Amtrak, expect noise for demolition, Mon.-Fri. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Union Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, from Exit 7 (Rte. 116 North) to I-295, right lane closed for sign installation, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, left lane closed for bridge work, Mon – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, left lane closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Warwick: Rte. 37 East, from Exit 2A to Post Rd., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick/Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from I-95 South on-ramp to Pontiac Ave., alternating lane closures for striping, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146 at the Rte. 116 interchange, ramp narrowing and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for landscaping, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146 South, at the service road to Rte. 116, and Rte. 146 North, from Wilbur Rd. to the on-ramp to I-295, right shoulder closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.



Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Cranston: Pontiac Ave. West, from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for striping, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.), from Reservoir Ave. to I-295 South off- and on-ramps, partial right lane closures, with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Temporary Road Closure

Bristol: Rte. 114 North, from Asylum Rd. to Fales Rd., road closed for tree work, Thurs., 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Bristol: Rte. 114 (Ferry Rd.) at Old Ferry Rd., alternating one-way traffic for traffic signal work, Mon., 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.



Bristol: Rte. 114 (Hope St.) at #1180, alternating one-way traffic for traffic signal work, Mon., 11:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.



Tiverton: Seapowet Ave., just north of #697 over the Tidal Inlet, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Tiverton: Fish Rd., under Rte. 24, various lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warren: Birch Swamp Rd. and Schoolhouse Rd., from Rte. 136 (Market St.) to Long Lane, alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: On Thursday night April 13, a new widened on-ramp for Route 138 Westbound will be installed which will remove the signal for the right turn for traffic coming from Downtown Newport. The overnight work will also include shifting the bridge barrier to allow for two lanes for Route 138 westbound. Motorists should watch for lane shifts and closures along Halsey Boulevard, JT Connell Highway, JT Connell Connector and Route 138 Eastbound and Westbound.



Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of JT Connell Hwy and JT Connell Connector. Traffic coming from Downtown Newport is going straight through the new intersection toward the roundabout. From there, drivers can easily access the Navy Base, RK Shopping Center, Admiral Kalbfus Road or other roads in the North End heading toward Middletown. Drivers from Downtown Newport are turning right onto the Connector Road to access the Pell Bridge. Drivers from the North End headed to Downtown Newport are using the roundabout and heading south on JT Connell Highway to go straight through the new intersection toward Downtown.

Newport: Occasional lane shifts may be possible for striping operations weekdays through the project area.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from Green End Ave. to East Main Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

New Traffic Pattern

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 116, from Amica Ctr. Blvd. to Wake Robin Rd., alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for bridge work, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), over I-295, right lane closed, narrowed lanes and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone, with driveways/walkways blocked for sidewalk work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Foster: Rte. 102, from #86 Plainfield Pke. to Foster Center Rd., alternating one-way traffic for paving, Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6, from Reservoir Ave. to I-295 South, partial right lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Johnston/Providence: Hartford Ave., from Atwood Ave. to Killingly St., alternating lane closures for survey work, Wed.-Fri. (April 12-14) and Mon.-Fri. (April 17-21), 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 116, from Amica Ctr. Blvd. to Wake Robin Rd., right lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Woonsocket: Singleton St., over the Blackstone River, lane shift for a bridge inspection, Mon. and Tues., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

South County

Weekday

Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St./Dunes Club, various lane closures for construction, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



North Kingstown/Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St. in North Kingstown to the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Weekday

Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 to T.F. Green Airport, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.