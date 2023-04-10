Middletown-based Rite-Solutions today announced that it has been awarded a new contract by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWCDIVNPT) with a potential value of $850,000 over the next two years.

The company will support the development, configuration, and delivery of a user-friendly interface software called the SSN(X) Sail Model Tool. The tool will enable sailors to evaluate current and future submarine sensors and antennas. The tool will allow proper assessment of the impacts of various submarine sail configurations with respect to overall submarine capability and vulnerability.

Laura Deady, Rite-Solutions Sr. Vice President says, “Rite-Solutions is grateful for the opportunity to support NUWC Code 34 in developing the SSN(X) Sail Model Tool. Rite’s greatest asset is the expertise of our workforce, which allows proficiency in our technical capabilities.”

The contract will be performed in Newport, RI, and areas where the Navy has indicated a significant need, according to Rite-Solutions.

“We are proud to be part of the next generation of attack submarines for the Navy,” adds Dennis McLaughlin, Rite-Solutions President, and CEO. “It’s an honor to be recognized as an innovative company and to be invited to work on cutting-edge technology that will help keep our Navy #1 in the world for decades to come.”