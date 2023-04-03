The 12th Annual Newport Daffodil Days kicked off on Sunday, April 2 at Bannister’s Wharf with an opening ceremony, which included a musket fire and a garland of daffodils cut by Miss Daffodil and Mayor Xay. The fun continued with the annual “Daffy Doggy Paw-rade,” where participants and their furry friends dressed in daffodil-themed attire and parade to Queen Anne Square for a competition.

Bill Peresta was there and shares this photo gallery. Thanks for the great photos, Bill!

Newport Daffodil Days continues throughout the entire month of April.

On April 8, bicyclists will get to take in the beautiful daffodil fields, including a private garden with over 20,000 blooms. Then, on April 15, the Newport Rhode Races will take place, featuring a full marathon, half marathon, and 5K race, starting from Easton’s Beach.

From April 14 through April 23, Daffodil Days will overlap with Newport Restaurant Week, allowing visitors to enjoy discounts and deals at local restaurants. Parking in Newport will also be free during this time.

The celebration will continue into the month’s latter half with a weekend of daffodil-themed events sponsored by the Audrain, including a Friday night Spring Fling gala and a Sunday morning “Driving Miss Daffodil” parade of over fifty decorated cars and drivers.

On April 25 and 27, visitors can enjoy a special Green Animals Topiary Garden tour featuring over 22,000 daffodils in bloom, representing 70 different varieties. Reservations are required for this event.

Throughout the month, visitors can also explore the seven official daffodil fields, including the daffodil fields across from Easton’s Beach, where the Newport Rhode Races will start.

The Let’s Get Daffy calendar on NewportinBloom.org will provide visitors with the latest updates on the event.

All donations during the event will go towards purchasing daffodil bulbs for the annual free bulb giveaway on October 21. With each contribution made, the number of daffodil bulbs that will be given away in October increases.