Ruth E. Pashko, not quite 100 years old, of Middletown, RI, died peacefully in her sleep at home on April 12, 2023. She was the wife of the late Michael E. Pashko.

Born in Bay Shore, NY, on July 9, 1923, she was the daughter of Erastus Grant and Evelyn B. Hubbard (nee Helbig).

Known since childhood for her easy laugh and ability to befriend others, Ruth began work as a small parts inspector at Ranger Aircraft during World War II, where she met her husband to be. Later in life, she worked as a bookkeeper for the Long Island State Parks Commission. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Fredericksburg, VA and subsequently to Middletown, RI in 2006.

Ruth is survived by her daughter; Sue Pashko of Newport, RI and her son; Steven Pashko, Ph.D. of Phoenixville, PA. She is also survived, and will be missed by, her large extended family and many dear friends.

Ruth is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Lewis Hubbard, Earl Stanley Hubbard, Merwin David Hubbard, and E. Grant Hubbard.

She will be buried next to her husband in the Hubbard family plot at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore, New York. Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s name to First Congregational Church, c/o Sandy Green, Church Administrator, 1860 Union Blvd., Bay Shore, NY 11706-7932. Phone: 631-665-0091; email: secretary@bayshorefcc.org; web: https://www.bayshorefcc.org/your-support