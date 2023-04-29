Newport, RI -Judith A Seale, 76, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away on Friday,April 21, 2023 at Newport Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Michael Seale.

Born in Fall River, MA on May 6, 1946, She was the daughter of Joseph and Drusalina (Orefice) Cortellessa.

Judith attended Bristol schools and graduated from Colt Memorial High School, Class of 1964. She graduated from hairdressing school in Providence RI as a licensed Cosmetologist. She worked in the hairdressing industry for over 4 decades, manager of Michael’s Hair Salon, then owner of Newport Hair Works Inc. with partner Gert Woodhead. She was also very proud of being the lead moderator for ‘The Good Doctor’.

Judith is survived by her husband, Michael Seale, her son, James Correia and his wife, Kerrie, her goddaughters, Lori Sardinha and Keelyn Ferris, her sister-in-law, Judith LeDuc, and several nieces and nephews.

Judith is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Drusalina Cortellessa, her sister Patricia (Cortellessa) Kirk and her best friend and family pet, Scooter.

Services for Judith will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judith’s name to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org or to the ASPCA, www.ascpa.org

