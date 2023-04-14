Inez J. Saunders, 64, of Newport, RI, died on April 7, 2023, in the Grand Islander Nursing Center with her family by her side.

Born in Newport, RI, on November 23, 1958, she was the daughter of Joan (Gomes) Saunders and the late Joseph Saunders Sr.

Inez grew up in Newport, and graduated from Rogers High School in 1978. She was very well known in the community.

Inez is survived by her daughter; Zita L. Saunders, of Columbia, MD, her mother; Joan Saunders, of Newport, her siblings; Yvette (Lenny) Farmer, of Ellicott City, MD, Olivia (Curtis) Cockerham, of New Orleans, LA, Joseph Saunders Jr., of Newport, and her three grandchildren; Tanijah Hernandez, of Newport, Iyonna Hernandez, and Raymond Hernandez Jr., both of Columbia, MD. Inez additionally leaves many nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Inez is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Saunders Sr., and her brother, Philip West.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.