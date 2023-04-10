Bristol, RI – Frances Anne “Lolie” (Doyle) McSoley, 95, of Bristol, RI, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023. She was the wife of the late James M. McSoley.

Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. and Joanna E. (Sullivan) Doyle.

Lolie was a 1946 graduate of Colt Memorial High School in Bristol and a 1950 graduate of Rhode Island College of Education. She was a first grade teacher in the Barrington School District (Primrose Hill School) for 35 years.

Lolie is survived by her daughters Jane M. McSoley, of Bristol, and Anne M. Condon and her husband Creighton Condon of Jamestown.

She is survived by her sister, Joan Doyle Roth of Bristol. Lolie leaves her grandchildren Cornelia Connelly, Andrew Condon, Maeve London, and Tessa Kennedy and her husband Brendan, as well as her great-grandchildren Malcolm Connelly, Declan Connelly, Brigid Kennedy, and Patrick Kennedy. Lolie also leaves behind her many devoted nieces and nephews.

Lolie was preceded in death by her sister, Constance Doyle Talbot.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 131 State Street, Bristol, RI.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.