Doris L Corey, age 92, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday March 24’th 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Corey.

Born in New Bedford she was the daughter of the late Omer and Jeannette Gelinas. She was preceded in death by her son David Corey and her brother Albert Gelinas.

Doris was a devout Catholic, in fact she aspired to be a nun up until she met her husband for whom she was married to for over 50 years. Once married she settled into becoming a wonderful homemaker in Newport.

She was a friend to many and the person that everyone would turn to when they needed someone to pray for them. Once she put you on her prayer list she never took you off.

She loved sharing stories about God and miracles. It was important to her that she shared the gift of her faith with as many people as possible especially her two sons and grandchildren.

Doris had an infectious smile and once you met her you couldn’t help but love her. She was unforgettable and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her doting son Robert Corey of Portsmouth. She is also survived by her three loving grandchildren ,Anne Marie Smith and her husband Paul Andrew who reside in Florida, along with Timothy Corey who resides in Bristol and Peter Corey of Portsmouth. She also has one beautiful great granddaughter Gia An who lives in Bristol and her devoted daughter-in-law Dianne Corey (wife of the late David Corey)

A private Catholic mass will be held at a later date.