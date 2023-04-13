Constance “Connie” M. (Sayers) Bailey, 83, of Portsmouth, RI, died on April 9, 2023, in Newport Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Charles S. Bailey.

Born in Detroit, MI, on July 9, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Veronica (Kawa) Sayers.

Connie graduated from St. James High School in Ferndale, MI. While in school for her bachelor’s degree, she taught primary school at St. Dennis Parish in Royal Oak, MI. After graduating with her degree, she moved to California, where she met the love of her life, Charles Bailey, during a game of tennis. The two then moved to South Carolina before finding their home in Rhode Island.

Connie was the Eucharistic Minister as well as the Director of Religious Education at St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth for many years. She loved her faith and she loved the Lord.

Connie was known as a pleasant, outgoing, educated, and inquisitive woman. Her inside-out beauty radiated in everything she did. She enjoyed tennis, boating, and reading, but above all, she loved her grandchildren.

Connie is survived by her husband, Charles S. Bailey, her son; Christopher H. (Alison) Bailey, of Norton, MA, her siblings; Fr. Raymond Sayers, of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Joseph G. (Julie) Sayers, of Rochester, MI, her grandchildren; Caitlyn Bailey, Cassandra Bailey, Courtney Bailey, and her niece, Jennifer (Jeff) Bloomquist, of Chicago, IL.

Connie is preceded in death by her son, Charles S. Bailey.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church. Burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth RI 02871.