Newport, RI -Ann Marie Furkes, 87, of Middletown, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a devoted wife of 37 years to the late Isadore S.J. Furkes, and was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was born in Larksville, PA on October 19, 1935; the daughter of John and Anna (Rasicavage) Klinko and graduated from Plymouth High School, Plymouth PA in 1953. Ann is survived by her children; Rebecca Sundseth and her husband, Scott Sundseth, of Durham, NC, Ramona Dunlap of Middletown, RI, and Jacqueline Ruggeri of Middletown, RI. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Stefan Sundseth and wife Kayla Sundseth of Media, PA, Stuart Sundseth of Durham, NC, and Anthony Ruggeri of Middletown, RI. Ann is also survived by her beloved sister, Eleanor Dombroski of Mountain Top, PA, and by niece Pamela Fry of Harvey’s Lake, PA as well as grand nieces and nephews. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, by nephew Christopher Smurl of Montoursville , PA, by son-in-law Michael Ruggeri of Middletown, RI, and by brother-in-law Michael Dombroski of Mountain Top, PA.

Ann retired from a longstanding career in bookkeeping, and small business (jewelry store) ownership in the Newport area. She led an active life and enjoyed bowling, reading, knitting, crocheting, bingo, tending houseplants, watching Jeopardy, and cheering enthusiastically for the Red Sox and Patriots.

Calling hours will be held on Friday April 28, 2023, from 9:00 -10:00 am at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport. Her funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 10:00 am in the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St Columba Cemetery 465 Brown’s Lane in Middletown, RI.

Online Tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com