Get ready for the paddling season! If you paddle a kayak or SUP, this dynamic workshop is for you. It covers advanced safety, self-rescue, local paddling places, gear choices and care, skills, 2023 paddling events and much more. Improve your skills and help build a safe paddling community. Beginners welcome. This is a free classroom course, open to the public. Led by an ACA and Coast Guard certified instructor. Seating is limited, register now.

Date: April 26 6:00 PM to 8:45 PM

Location: Newport Yacht Club, 110 Long Wharf Mall, Newport RI

Registration: Register by email: communications@newportyachtclub.org