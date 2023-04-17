The Newport String Project will present its resident ensemble, the Newport String Quartet, in concert at the Newport Art Museum (Saturday, May 13) and Four Corners Art Center (Sunday May 14) in music by the much-loved composer W.A. Mozart, rarely heard Dutch composer Henriette Bosmans, and Syrian American composer Kareem Roustom. The project’s artistic director, violinist Ealaín McMullin, says “This unexpected pairing of old and new works together gives our audience a dynamic and fresh listening experience.”

These concerts are supported by a Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and local individual sponsors.

Event Details

Program:

Henriette Bosmans, String Quartet

Kareem Roustom, Four Dances from Clorinda Agonistes

W.A. Mozart, String Quartet in E-flat Major

Location and tickets:

Saturday, May 13, 2023 – 2:00 p.m.

Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Ave. Newport, RI

Sunday, May 14, 2023 – 2:00 pm

Four Corners Art Center, 3848 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI

https://www.fourcornersarts.org/concerts-events

The Newport String Project is a chamber music performance and youth mentoring initiative that aims to build a community that crosses boundaries of generation, heritage, and economic circumstances through access to inspiring musical experiences for all. The project strengthens the social and cultural fabric of the Newport community by offering students free use of instruments, free weekly lessons, and group activities, as well as a concert series in venues throughout Newport that features its resident musicians, the Newport String Quartet. Now in its 10th season, the project is focused on growing and sustaining the organization so it can continue to build long-term and meaningful relationships between children, families, professional musicians, and the Newport community at large.