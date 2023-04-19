Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following weekly update with parents, families, students, and staff on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Read More From What'sUpNewp
Rep. Donovan sponsoring bill to require child-safe packaging for cannabis products
Representative Donovan (D-Dist. 69, Bristol, Portsmouth) is sponsoring legislation that would require packaging for all cannabis products sold in Rhode Island to use packaging that is child- and tamper-resistant, and that does employ imagery that typically appeals to children
Fastest-growing jobs for college grads
SmartAsset identified and ranked the fastest-growing jobs for college graduates.
East Providence businesswoman charged with Visa fraud, aggravated identity theft
An East Providence businesswoman who allegedly arranged for eight Columbian Vallenato musicians to obtain work visas to enter the United States, purportedly to work in the performing arts industry, has been charged in federal court with visa fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Michael Fine: What’s crazy in health care today
What’sUpNewp is pleased that former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, Michael Fine, will be writing columns regularly for What’sUpNewp
Owners of Tavern On Broadway opening Bar 12, a speakeasy-style cocktail and wine bar, on Broadway
“Bar 12 is downtown Newport’s newest speakeasy style cocktail and wine bar. “
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.