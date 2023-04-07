The City of Newport today announced that it is once again looking for new recruits to join the ranks of Newport’s Fire Department.

Applications, which are being accepted from April 10, 2023, until Friday, May 19, 2023, can be submitted online through FirefighterApp.com.

This is the second time in the last two years that Newport has put out the call for new firefighters. In November of 2022, the City welcomed nine Firefighters to the ranks. At the time, it was the largest batch of new recruits to join the City in recent memory and included the addition of two female firefighters.

The City says in a press release that it is “once again hoping to attract a diverse applicant pool and is encouraging anyone interested in pursuing a long-lasting and rewarding career in the fire service to apply”.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years of age by the end of the official Application Period (5/19/2023) and be a High School graduate or possess a General Education Diploma (GED).

Candidates will also be required to successfully complete a physical performance assessment and written examination no later than May 19, 2023. The physical performance assessment (PPA) will be solely administered by the RI Association of Fire Chiefs with signup available at www.certifyfit.com/ri-fire/. A written examination will also be required through FirefighterApp.com.

Applicants must pass all phases of the hiring process in order to qualify for further testing. An applicant who successfully pass all of the examinations will be placed on a 2-year eligibility register for future employment consideration. As a member of the Newport Fire Department, candidates will join one of the state’s most respected and capable firefighting teams.

More information can be found on the City of Newport’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs.