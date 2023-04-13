The Newport City Council met on Wednesday night for a Regular Council Meeting. All members of the City Council were present for the meeting.

Following the roll call and Pledge of Alliance, the Rogers Middletown Tiverton (RMT) co-op hockey team was honored after recently winning the 2023 RI Interscholastic League Division II Championship. Councilor Holder said a few words to the team and Mayor Xay read a proclamation. RMT Coach Brad Read said a few words in appreciation before a team photo was taken with the proclamation with Mayor Xay.

Citizen’s Forum

No citizens participated in the Citizen’s Forum

Consent Calendar

City Council unanimously approved the consent calendar in its entirety.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Council Workshops held January 4, 2023, February 18, 2023 and March 29, 2023 and Council Meetings held March 22, 2023 and March 29, 2023 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc., d/b/a Daffodil Days Spring Fling, 222 Bellevue Ave.; April 21, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2. Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc., d/b/a 9th Annual Newport Daffodil Parade, streets of Newport (route attached); April 23, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

3. Newport Elks Lodge No. 104, d/b/a Book Author, 141 Pelham St.; April 26, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

4. Turning Around Ministries, d/b/a Dream Fest, Pell Elementary School; April 29, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

5. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Free Community Day, Newport Art Museum; April 29, 2023 and June 24, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

6. Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live Presents Steve and Bokani Dyer, Jazz from South Africa, Emmanuel Church; May 5, 2023 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

7. Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live Celebrates Indigenous Artists featuring Raye Zaragoza, Emmanuel Church; May 13, 2023 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

8. Newport Classical/RI Arts Foundation at Newport, d/b/a Newport Classical Community Concert, Miantonomi Park; May 14, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

9. Newport Art Association/Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Social Fabric Panel Discussion, Newport Art Museum; May 23, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

10. Newport Art Association/Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Opening Receptions, Newport Art Museum; June 2, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

11. Trinity Church, d/b/a Trinity Church Strawberry Festival, Trinity Church, 1 Queen Anne Sq.; June 17, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

12. Newport Art Association/Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Summer Art Party/Fundraiser Event, Newport Art Museum; July 14, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

13. IYRS, d/b/a 26th Annual IYRS Summer Gala, 449 Thames St.; July 8, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to midnight

14. Jesus Saviour Church, d/b/a Summer Bazaar, 1 Vernon Ave. (parking lot); July 27, 28 & 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Rain Date- July 30, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

15. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Wet Paint/Fundraiser, Newport Art Museum; August 12, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

16. IYRS, d/b/a 44th Annual IYRS Newport Classic Yacht Regatta Award Party, 449 Thames St.; September 3, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

c. Food Concession License, Jesus Saviour Church, d/b/a Holy Ghost Feast, Fenner Hall, 15 Fenner Ave.; May 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

d. Food Concession License, Jesus Saviour Church, d/b/a Summer Bazaar, 1 Vernon Ave., July 27, 28 & 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Rain Date- July 30, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

e. Bingo License, Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Ave.; July 27, 28 & 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

f. Holiday Selling License, New, Pop on the Block, Inc., d/b/a Pop on the Block, 125 Swinburne Row

g. Bicycle Rental Agency, Renewal, Island Adventures, Inc., d/b/a Island Adventures, 0 Bliven Place (34 bikes)

h. 2023 Holiday Selling License Renewals (list attached)

i. 2023 Second-hand License Renewals (list attached)

j. Communication from Tyler Romero, re: Resignation from the Affirmative Action Commission (Receive with regret)

k. Communication from Pamela Breves, re: Resignation from the Juvenile Hearing Board (Receive with regret)

l. FY 2024 & FY 2025 Proposed Biennial Budget (Receive and order advertised for public hearing May 10, 2023)- Budget document can be viewed here: www.cityofnewport.com/FinanceReports

2. Lucy’s Hearth, d/b/a Pickleball Fundraiser Tournament, Rogers High School Tennis Courts; June 17, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to noon ~ Request to waive the court fees in the amount of $270

City Council unanimously approved item #2 and waived the court fees.

3. R.I. Slave History Medallions, d/b/a Juneteenth National Celebration, Washington Square/Eisenhower Park/Colony House and Great Friends Meeting House; June 18 & 19, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Juneteenth

City Council unanimously approved item #3, a request to close the street was referred to City Administration.

4. Victualing License, New, Newport Roast Beef Co., LLC, d/b/a Robs Almost Famous Roast Beef, 469 Thames St.

City Council unanimously approved item #4.

5. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS Council Liaison Updates Appointments: Affirmative Action Commission: Stephanie Smyth- 3-year term expiring 4/12/2026

No Liaison Update. City Council appointed Stephanie Smyth to Affirmative Action Commission.

Resolutions

6. Sister City Commission- L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano

City Council unanimously approved item #6.

7. Transportation Master Plan- L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano, X. Khamsyvoravong

Councilor Aramli made an amendment to the resolution that clarifies that while the City Council is approving and endorsing the concept of the Transporation Master Plan, this action does not pass or accept closing America’s Cup to one lane for a bike lane at this time. Further clarification, the passage does not pass/accept the proposal of closing alone on America’s Cup. The motion was approved unanimously.

Item #7 passed, as amended, 6-1 with Councilor Carlin opposed.

8. Requesting the City Administration to review parking on Yznaga Ave.- D. Carlin

Councilor Carlin made a motion to delete #8 and instead refer this item to City Administration to see what they can do in regard to parking on Yznaga Avenue and to report back to City Council. The amendment passes unanimously.

The amended resolution passes unanimously.

9. Requesting the City Council support 2023 House Bills – H 5712, H 5714, H 5771, H 5943 and H 6096 – D. Carlin

Councilor Carlin made an amendment to Item#9 – striking H 5712 and having the City Council vote on each of the other items separately. Amendment passed unanimously to strike H 5712 and vote on each of the other bills separately.

H 5714 – City Council passed unanimously.

– H 5771 – City Council passed unanimously.

– H 6096 – City Council passed unanimously.

– H 5943 – City Council passed unanimously.

– H 5712 – City Council voted unanimously to continue this item to the next meeting.

Ordinances

10. Amending Chapter 10.20 entitled, Parking Generally, to amend Section 10.20.210, entitled, Meter Charges (Second Reading)

Councilor Holder made an amendment to keep paid parking meter season the way it has been (May 1 – October 31). Amendment passed unanimously.

After discussion, Councilor McCalla made a motion to continue this resolution. That motion failed 1-6 (with Councilor McCalla voting for it).

The ordinance amendment passed 5-2, with Councilor Carlin and McCalla against it.

11. Amending Chapter 10.28, entitled, Public Parking Lots, to amend Section 10.28.080, entitled, Easton’s Beach Parking Lot (Second Reading)

The ordinance amendment passed 5-2, with Councilor Carlin and McCalla against it.

12. Amending Chapter 8.12, entitled “Noise Abatement” to amend Sections 8.12.010 entitled, Statement of Public Policy and 8.12.130 entitled, “Motorized Vehicles” (First Reading)

The ordinance amendment passed 7-0.

Communications From The City Manager

13. Updates from the City Manager

No updates as City Manager was not present.

14. Action Item #6142/23 – RE: New York Yacht Club Donation – Ramp for King Park Stone Pier Dinghy Dock (w/accompanying resolution)

Mayor Xay recused himself. The resolution was amended to increase the donation amount to $100,000. The item and resolution passed unanimously.

15. Action Item #6143/23 – RE: Award of Bid #23-030 – Tall Ship Mooring Repair (w/accompanying resolution)

The item and resolution passed unanimously.

16. Action Item #6144/23 – RE: Statewide Mutual Aid Agreement (w/accompanying resolution)

The item and resolution passed unanimously.

17. Action Item #6145/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-033 – New 24 ft. x 8.5 ft., 20,000# Full Deck Tilt Cargo Trailer (w/accompanying resolution)

The item and resolution passed unanimously.

18. Action Item #6146/23 – RE: Change Order 2 & 3 – 21-044 Long Wharf Force Main Cleaning Project (w/accompanying resolution)

The item and resolution passed unanimously.

19. Action Item #6147/23 – RE: Award of Bid #23-031 – Wellington Avenue Storm Drain Outfalls Tide Gates (w/accompanying resolution)

The item and resolution passed unanimously.

City Council voted unanimously to adjourn as Council and convene as the Board of License Commissioners.

Board of License Commissioners

Newport City Council, acting as the Board of License Commissioners, voted unanimously to approve the consent calendar.

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses:

a. Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live Presents Steve and Bokani Dyer, Jazz from South Africa, Emmanuel Church; May 5, 2023 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

b. Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live Celebrates Indigenous Artists featuring Raye Zaragoza, Emmanuel Church; May 13, 2023 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

c. Newport Art Association/Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Social Fabric Panel Discussion, Newport Art Museum; May 23, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

d. Jesus Savior Church, d/b/a Holy Ghost Feast, 15 Fenner Ave., May 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

e. Newport Art Association/Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Opening Receptions, Newport Art Museum; June 2, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

f. Jesus Saviour Church, d/b/a Summer Bazaar, 1 Vernon Ave. (parking lot); July 27, 28 & 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

g. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Wet Paint/Fundraiser, Newport Art Museum; August 12, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

2. Communication from Christian Infantolino, Esq., on behalf of Conanicut Marine Services, Inc., re: Requesting permission to serve alcoholic beverages aboard The Jamestown, the MV Katherine and The Coastal Queen while at dockside in Newport Harbor for the 2023 season.

3. Communication from James Blumel, owner, Broadway Tavern, Ltd. d/b/a Tavern on Broadway, 12, 16 & 18 Broadway, re: Change of d/b/a for 12 Broadway to Bar 12 (Receive and make part of licensee’s file)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

Newport City Council, acting as the Board of License Commissioners, voted unanimously to approve the following items.

4. 2023 Class A Liquor Store Sunday Selling License, Renewals:

a. AMAR7377, LLC, d/b/a Bliss Road Beer, Wine & Spirits, 25 Bliss Rd.

b. Newport Wine Cellar, LLC, d/b/a Newport Wine Cellar, 5 Merton Rd.

Newport City Council adjourned at 8:38 pm