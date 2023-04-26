Newport Art Museum today announced “Free for All Saturdays”, its recurring free public program taking place on select Saturdays throughout the year.

The first “Free for All” takes place Saturday, April 29, 11 am – 4 pm and features family-friendly activities inspired the Social Fabric: Textiles and Contemporary Issues exhibition. Hands-on art-making, artist demonstrations, drop in educator-led guided tours, scavenger hunts and more.

Admission, workshops, activities and all materials are free thanks to the generous support of Bank Newport. Each Free for All Saturday features unique programming inspired by current exhibitions, our Artists-in-Residence, and partnerships with local organizations.

Cristin Searles Bilodeau, Director of Community Engagement at the Newport Art Museum, looks forward to the partnership and programming opportunities, “Free for All Saturday is an expansion of the free days we have offered over the last couple of years” she said, “and we are excited to bring exhibition content to life through art making and collaborations with community groups that is accessible for all.”

Details can be found at www.newportartmuseum.org/ffas

Activities and Programs:



Collaborative Weaving and Lacemaking

Join April Artist-in-Residence and Social Fabric exhibiting artist Emma Welty in creating a large community medallion using ancient Armenian needlelace techniques and create unique weavings with the artists from Looking Upwards, Out of the Box Gallery and Downtown Designs.

Stop Motion Animation Workshop

Make your own animated short with the Gif-o-Graf guys using a myriad of materials. Inspired by the work of Social Fabric exhibiting artist Aubrey Longley-Cook, contribute one animated frame to our community stop motion animation.

Educator-led Guided Looking

Explore the Social Fabric exhibition in more detail through family friendly guided looking activities.

Scavenger Hunts

Enjoy exploring every gallery as you seek out the images in our self guided image-based scavenger hunts.

I Want to Be…

Create your own dream job artwork inspired by the I Want to Be… dream job artworks made by local Newport students on view in the Museum School, in collaboration with Working Cities Newport.

You, in Silhouette

Create your own silhouette image in our drop in workshop. Inspired by the artwork of Social Fabric exhibiting artist Letitia Huckaby, and led by Museum educators.

Dream Fest Career Day: Meet the Museum Staff 2:00 pm at the Museum School

Wonder what kinds of careers exist in Museums? Join Museum staff at the Museum School for an informal conversation and introduction, in conjunction with Working Cities Newport’s Dream Fest Career Fair (held at Pell School from 11-3).

FREE Transportation

Take advantage of free charter bus transportation looping between Pell School and the Museum between 11 am – 4 pm.