The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County is proud to announce that it has earned the top BrightStars rating – five stars – from the Rhode Island Association for the Education of Young Children (RIAEYC), making it the only childcare center in Newport County for all kids ages 5 to 12 to achieve this designation to date.

BrightStars is Rhode Island’s Tiered Quality Rating and Improvement System (TQRIS), which is a method used in almost all states in the U.S. to assess, improve, and communicate the level of quality in early care, education and school-age settings. RIAEYC is the managing agency for BrightStars and is the state affiliate of the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County



“The Club has always made it a point to provide high quality childcare, and this achievement recognizes our efforts,” said Executive Director and CEO Joe Pratt. “I am immensely grateful to our staff for always ensuring consistent quality and impactful programming that puts our members on the road to ‘Great Futures.’”

The Club had submitted its application for the fifth star in 2020, but the pandemic delayed RIAEYC’s onsite review of the program. The final assessment took place this year on March 8th, and RIAEYC issued its decision on March 28th.

“I am pleased to see the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County seek and achieve this high-quality rating,” stated Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong. “We know that, in order for our students to thrive, we must ensure that they have access to high-quality opportunities, including in the out-of-school time hours. BGCNC’s achievement is a shining example of what can be done to provide our youth with the opportunity to succeed.”

Photo credit: Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County

Assessors scored specific areas of the Club’s childcare program, including space and furnishings, health and safety, activities, interactions and program structure, and issued an overall score of 5.54/7. The Club operates its childcare program at its 95 Church Street location in Newport, where members can participate in a variety of enrichment activities during out-of-school-time hours, including: homework assistance and tutoring, music, summer learning loss prevention, service learning activities, STEAM initiatives, substance abuse prevention programs, career awareness activities, leadership development, and fitness/recreation programs, including swimming in its indoor, saltwater pool.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s mission is to “inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.” As the leading youth guidance agency in Newport County, the Club provides a positive, safe and fun environment for children and teens ages 5 to 18 to learn and grow. With a membership of over 1,950 individuals and outreach activities that positively impact approximately 2,000 youths annually, the Club plays a vital role in strengthening and supporting the communities it serves. Activities are grounded in three core areas — Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Character and Leadership Development – and offer a myriad of life-enhancing experiences designed to help at-risk, hard-to-reach kids succeed academically, socially and emotionally.

Photo Credit: Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County



According to RIAEYC’s website, since 2015, BrightStars has helped early learning, education and school-age programs that care for children learn about best practices and apply them to the care children receive. BrightStars recognizes program quality and gives parents information to make choices about their children’s care and education.