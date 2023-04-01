A “robust” demand for gasoline that’s reared its head in the last week could spell slightly higher prices at the pump for drivers in the coming month, according to analysts. Supply of gasoline is tighter and the price per barrel of oil has inched higher this week.

A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of March 31.

The combination of tighter inventory, higher demand, and new, more expensive fuel blends for the summer heat could spell more expensive gas in the coming months, though analysts don’t foresee prices reaching the records seen in summer 2022.

States including Indiana, Ohio, and Delaware saw the largest increase in gas prices per gallon on average this week while Colorado saw the largest decrease. The nationwide average price of gas hasn’t hit $3.50 per gallon since January.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.27

– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.7%)

– Year change: -$0.89 (-21.4%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.59

– Week change: -$0.04 (-0.8%)

– Year change: -$0.55 (-10.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.83

#2. Hawaii: $4.81

#3. Washington: $4.29

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.03

#2. Arkansas: $3.08

#3. Oklahoma: $3.09