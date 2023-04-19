Grow Smart RI and the Aquidneck Land Trust this week announced that they will offer a series of workshops exploring how smart growth policies can expand affordable housing and transportation choices while preserving the natural and historic beauty of Aquidneck Island.

“Aquidneck Island is full of natural and historic beauty, and we all want to see these assets protected for the future. However, at the same time there is a need to address the housing crisis and make room for the economy to grow so everyone can benefit,” Grow Smart RI shared in a newsletter to subscribers.

Smart growth is a strategy for land use that can accomplish each of these critical objectives.

Join Grow Smart RI, the Aquidneck Land Trust, the City of Newport, and the Towns of Portsmouth and Middletown for three workshops to talk about the future of the Island and explore different smart growth strategies that can be used to preserve what’s best about Aquidneck Island while allowing for needed growth.

Each session will focus on a different aspect of key ingredients for preserving Aquidneck Island’s soul and magic while expanding the economic opportunities the Island offers its residents:

Transportation

Housing Development

Conservation

A planner from each community will share updates on what’s happening in their city/town and then smart growth experts will share best practices from around Rhode Island and beyond, followed by a facilitated discussion. We’ll end with concrete suggestions for getting involved in shaping smart development and conservation for the Island.

All events are free and will be offered both in person and online; pre-registration is required.

Made possible by the van Beuren Charitable Foundation.

Thursday, May 4 @ 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Smart Growth and Transportation

Middletown Town Hall

Council Chambers

350 E. Main Rd, Middletown, RI

or Hybrid Online

Expanded transportation choices in accessible and appropriate locations help everyone get around more easily, safely, and affordably. Learn about state and local plans for increased biking, walking and transit and how they can be leveraged with more nearby housing.

Find More Information and Sign Up HERE

Thursday, May 11 @ 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Smart Growth and Housing Development

Innovate Newport

Large Conference Room

513 Broadway, Newport, RI

or Hybrid Online

We’ve all heard about the housing crisis, but what should we build, where do we build it, and how do we make it happen?

Thursday, June 8 @ 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Smart Growth and Conservation

Common Fence Point Community Center

933 Anthony Rd, Portsmouth

or Hybrid Online

What are some specific strategies and policies for preserving the natural environment when there is so much pressure to develop the land? Find out some ways to pursue renewable energy and housing while conserving important open space.