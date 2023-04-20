

The Choral Collective of Newport County (CCNC) is offering a 6-week session called “Empowering Voices.”

“Empowering Voices” is inspired by André de Quadros’ “Empowering Song” approach, which centers singing, movement, bodywork, improvisation, and storytelling as vital aspects of being human.

This program is open to anyone, regardless of age, gender identity/expression, musical abilities, and life experiences. We will create a community space of care and kindness as we explore identity through creative prompts and musical activities. Participants have the freedom to participate in ways in which they are comfortable. No previous musical experience is necessary. Register at www.newportsings.org/join.

The FREE 6-week session will take place on Thursdays from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the Florence Gray Center, 1 York Street, Newport beginning on Thursday, April 27. Classes are led by Elise Felker, a CCNC teacher and member of Quadros’ Voices21C ensemble.

For more information about all of the CCNC programs, visit www.newportsings.org.