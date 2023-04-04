You can make an impact this Earth Day, throughout the month of April, and all year long. Little actions like picking up trash, planting native plants, and reducing/reusing water all make a difference. Join Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District to do all of those for Earth Month! Events include rain barrel workshops, seedling sale, trash pickups/plogging, comedy show, and more.

Visit www.easternriconservation.org/earthmonth for more information and to sign up for all events. Events are in partnership with Aquidneck Island Earth Week.

Details for all events:

Community Learning Event About Residential Stormwater Solutions

April 11

6:30PM

Rogers Free Library – Frances E. Kegley Conference Room

525 Hope Street, Bristol, RI, 02809

Join us to learn about residential stormwater runoff best management practices! We will be covering topics such as rain barrels, permeable pavers, and bioretention basins – and how you can use them at home to help keep our watershed clean.

https://www.easternriconservation.org/events/community-learning-stormwater-runoff-solutions

Plog Newport

April 15

10:00AM or 12:30PM

Plog with us after the Newport Rhode Race on April 15! There are two signup times to pick from; 10:00AM-12:00PM or 12:30PM-2:00PM. Participants will walk or jog a two-mile segment of the race route and pick up trash. You will be provided with bags, gloves, a map, shirt, and other goodies! The first 50 participants to sign up will receive a free long sleeve dri fit shirt, courtesy of Revolution Wind. This is a volunteer event associated with Newport Rhode Races. This does not include running in the race event, only plogging after the event.

https://www.easternriconservation.org/events/plog-newport-newport-rhode-race

Rain Barrel Prep – Volunteer Opportunity

April 16

9:30AM

Bristol Parks & Recreation

101 Asylum Road, Bristol, RI, 02809

Help us prepare and distribute rain barrels for our take and make workshops! We will be cleaning the barrels and drilling holes for installation. Please bring gloves and electric drill if you have one.

https://www.easternriconservation.org/events/volunteer-rain-barrel-prep

Seedling Sale Prep – Volunteer Opportunity

April 21

10:00AM-4:00PM

Greenvale Vineyards

582 Wapping Road, Portsmouth, RI, 02871

Help us sort seedlings for our seedling sale! Our seedling sale is on April 22. The day before, on April 21, we pack the pre-orders together to make it easier to give to customers when they come pick them up on Saturday. The volunteering consists of sorting the seedlings together into bundles of five, packing them in compostable bags with soil. Stay for as short as long as you want between 10AM-4PM! You might get a little dirty, wear gardening clothes.

https://www.easternriconservation.org/events/seedling-sale-prep-volunteer-opportunity

Comedy for Conservation

April 21

5:30PM and 7:30PM

Greenvale Vineyards

582 Wapping Road, Portsmouth, RI, 02871

Join us for an evening of clean comedy and help the environment at the same time! Featuring headliner Ashley Gutermuth. Proceeds to benefit Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District. Two Showtimes: 5:30PM & 7:30PM. Doors open 45 minutes before showtime. Open seating – enjoy Greenvale Vineyards’ beautifully updated tasting room and enjoy a glass of wine, available for purchase.

https://www.easternriconservation.org/events/earth-day-comedy-show-9rk7k

Earth Day Seedling Sale

April 22

9:00AM-12:00PM

Greenvale Vineyards

582 Wapping Road, Portsmouth, RI, 02871

Native and non-invasive plants are available for pre-order and pickup on April 22! Plants not only remove carbon dioxide from the air, but they also provide habitat for native wildlife, prevent erosion, and absorb excess stormwater. How the Sale Works: Online sales are considered pre-orders. You must come pick up your order in-person at the ERICD Seedling Sale on April 22.

https://ericd-seedling-sale.myshopify.com/

Rain Barrel Take & Make Workshop

April 22

10:00AM

Middletown Public Works

19 Berkeley Avenue, Middletown, RI

Take home a ready to install rain barrel which will collect and store stormwater for your garden. You will receive a prepped barrel and installation kit that will connect to your downspout. Containers generously provided by Coca-Cola. Made possible with support from the River Network. For conservation and for pollution prevention, installing a rain barrel to collect and store rainwater for use on your lawn and gardens is a simple but powerful way to make a difference for the Aquidneck Island and Narragansett Bay.

https://www.easternriconservation.org/events/rain-barrel-take-make-workshop

Plog Tiverton

April 23

9:00AM

Fogland Beach, Tiverton, RI

Join us to plog (jog and pick up trash) in Tiverton! This event is free and all are welcome to attend. Plogging is picking up trash during any activity. Walkers and runners welcome. Walkers to cover the beach and runners to cover surrounding roads. Clean up supplies will be provided.

https://www.easternriconservation.org/events/plog-tiverton

Plog & Chug

April 27

6:30PM

Fastnet Pub

1 Broadway, Newport, RI, 02840

Jog a 5K while picking up trash with local running group, Newport Run & Chug. Then join afterwards for a drink at the Fastnet Pub. Gloves, trash bags and littler picker-upper-thingys will be supplied. Hosted in partnership with Newport Run & Chug. Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter (merging the Swedish verbs plocka upp (pick up) and jogga (jog) gives the new Swedish verb plogga, from which the word plogging derives).

https://www.easternriconservation.org/events/newport-plog-and-chug

Rain Barrel Take & Make Workshop

April 29

10:00AM

Bay Spring Community Center

170 Narragansett Avenue, Barrington, RI

Take home a ready to install rain barrel which will collect and store stormwater for your garden. You will receive a prepped barrel and installation kit that will connect to your downspout. Containers generously provided by Coca-Cola. Made possible with support from the River Network. For conservation and for pollution prevention, installing a rain barrel to collect and store rainwater for use on your lawn and gardens is a simple but powerful way to make a difference for the Aquidneck Island and Narragansett Bay.

https://www.easternriconservation.org/events/rain-barrel-take-make-workshop-j4l4b

Rain Barrel Take & Make Workshop

May 13

10:00AM

Bristol Parks & Recreation

101 Asylum Road, Bristol, RI, 02809

Take home a ready to install rain barrel which will collect and store stormwater for your garden. You will receive a prepped barrel and installation kit that will connect to your downspout. Containers generously provided by Coca-Cola. Made possible with support from the River Network. For conservation and for pollution prevention, installing a rain barrel to collect and store rainwater for use on your lawn and gardens is a simple but powerful way to make a difference for the Aquidneck Island and Narragansett Bay.

https://www.easternriconservation.org/events/rain-barrel-take-make-workshop-kpnmj