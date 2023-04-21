As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.5 million students enrolled in public PreK-12 schools in 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Vermont using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

#30. Poultney High School

– District: Quarry Hill Unified School District Union School District

– Enrollment: 220 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#29. Enosburg Falls Junior/Senior High School

– District: Enosburgh-Richford Unified School District Union School District No. 88

– Enrollment: 382 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#28. Fair Haven Union High School

– District: Slate Valley Unified School District Union School District No. 62

– Enrollment: 360 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#27. Two Harbors Secondary School

– District: Lake Superior Public School District

– Enrollment: 634 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#26. Green Mountain Union High School

– District: Green Mountain Unified School District

– Enrollment: 346 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#25. Danville School

– District: Danville School District

– Enrollment: 355 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#24. Craftsbury Schools

– District: Craftsbury School District

– Enrollment: 209 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#23. Bark River-Harris Junior/Senior High School

– District: Bark River-Harris School District

– Enrollment: 319 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#22. Arlington Memorial Middle/High School

– District: Arlington School District

– Enrollment: 216 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#21. Brattleboro Union High School

– District: Windham Southeast Unified School District Union School District No. 96

– Enrollment: 758 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#20. Windsor School

– District: Mount Ascutney School District No. 86

– Enrollment: 587 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#19. Vergennes Union High School

– District: Vergennes

– Enrollment: 448 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#18. Rutland Senior High School

– District: Rutland City School District

– Enrollment: 794 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#17. Peoples Academy

– District: Lamoille South Unified School District Union School District No. 90

– Enrollment: 246 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#16. Milton Senior High School

– District: Milton School District

– Enrollment: 490 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#15. Bellows Free Academy

– District: Saint Albans

– Enrollment: 852 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#14. Harwood Union High School

– District: Moretown

– Enrollment: 601 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#13. Bellows Falls Union High School

– District: Bellows Falls

– Enrollment: 314 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#12. Burlington Senior High School

– District: Burlington School District

– Enrollment: 988 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#11. White River Valley High School

– District: White River Unified School District

– Enrollment: 193 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#10. U-32 High School

– District: Washington Central Unified School District Union School District No. 92

– Enrollment: 729 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#9. Lake Region Union High School

– District: Orleans

– Enrollment: 358 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#8. Woodstock Union High School

– District: Woodstock

– Enrollment: 508 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#7. Montpelier High School

– District: Montpelier Roxbury Public School District

– Enrollment: 367 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#6. Colchester High School

– District: Colchester School District

– Enrollment: 679 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#5. Essex High School

– District: Essex Westford School District

– Enrollment: 1,230 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#4. Middlebury Union High School

– District: Middlebury

– Enrollment: 518 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#3. Champlain Valley Union High School

– District: Hinesburg

– Enrollment: 1,297 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#2. Mt. Mansfield Union High School

– District: Mount Mansfield Unified School District Union School District No. 401

– Enrollment: 779 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#1. South Burlington High School

– District: South Burlington School District

– Enrollment: 880 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

