As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.5 million students enrolled in public PreK-12 schools in 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Rhode Island using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

#30. New England Laborers’/Cranston Public Schools Construction & Career Academy

– District: Cranston Public Schools

– Enrollment: 169 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#29. Cranston High School East

– District: Cranston Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,568 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#28. Scituate High School

– District: Scituate School Department

– Enrollment: 395 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#27. North Providence High School

– District: North Providence School Department

– Enrollment: 1,107 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#26. Tiverton High School

– District: Tiverton School District

– Enrollment: 476 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#25. West Warwick High School

– District: West Warwick Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,001 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#24. Cranston High School West

– District: Cranston Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,629 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#23. Rogers High School

– District: Newport Public Schools

– Enrollment: 645 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#22. Metropolitan Career Tech Center

– City: Providence

– Enrollment: 811 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#21. Mt. Hope High School

– District: Bristol Warren Regional School District

– Enrollment: 980 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#20. Highlander Charter Middle and High School

– District: Highlander Charter School District

– Enrollment: 333 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#19. Ponaganset High School

– District: Foster-Glocester Regional School District

– Enrollment: 935 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#18. Westerly High School

– District: Westerly Public Schools

– Enrollment: 743 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#17. Smithfield High School

– District: Smithfield Public Schools

– Enrollment: 736 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#16. Chariho High School

– District: Chariho Regional School District

– Enrollment: 1,129 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#15. North Smithfield High School

– District: North Smithfield School Department

– Enrollment: 505 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#14. Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing & Visual Arts

– District: Pawtucket School District

– Enrollment: 211 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#13. Cumberland High School

– District: Cumberland School Department

– Enrollment: 1,440 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#12. Middletown High School

– District: Middletown Public Schools

– Enrollment: 592 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#11. Lincoln Senior High School

– District: Lincoln Public Schools

– Enrollment: 957 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#10. South Kingstown High School

– District: South Kingstown School District

– Enrollment: 931 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#9. Exeter-West Greenwich Regional

– District: Exeter-West Greenwich Regional School District

– Enrollment: 506 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#8. Narragansett High School

– District: Narragansett School System

– Enrollment: 494 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#7. Portsmouth High School

– District: Portsmouth School District

– Enrollment: 861 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#6. Blackstone Valley Prep High School

– District: Blackstone Valley Prep

– Enrollment: 363 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#5. The Greene School

– District: West Greenwich

– Enrollment: 208 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#4. North Kingstown Senior High School

– District: North Kingstown School District

– Enrollment: 1,480 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#3. East Greenwich High School

– District: East Greenwich Public Schools

– Enrollment: 809 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#2. Classical High School

– District: Providence Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,115 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Barrington High School

– District: Barrington Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,100 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

