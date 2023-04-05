Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) will be expanding its footprint with the opening of two new branches by the coming summer.

The bank today announced a location in Newport in Bellevue Plaza, and another on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston.

The two branches will bring BankRI’s statewide total to 22 once open.

“This is exciting growth for BankRI,” said Will Tsonos, President & CEO in a statement. “Having a physical presence in the communities you serve is not only important, it also is the foundation of our model of relationship banking. We want to be on the ground, easily accessible to customers so we can support the community with the banking services and products – as well the financial expertise – they need.”

BankRI says that the new branch in Newport builds off BankRI’s existing presence in Middletown and a growing base of customers on Aquidneck Island. “With its location being within a vibrant, high-traffic shopping plaza in the heart of downtown, BankRI sees convenience and opportunity as positive factors for area residents and businesses. The space was occupied previously by another financial institution for many years, helping to make the transition a smooth one for BankRI”.

181 Bellevue Avenue was previously a Bank of America branch.

The addition of an Oaklawn Avenue branch will give BankRI four full-service locations in Cranston, with its latest being also convenient for residents of Warwick and the robust area business community. The new Oaklawn Avenue location is a ground-up construction project and part of the larger redevelopment of a highly visible and noteworthy site.