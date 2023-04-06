Meet your new best friend, Diamond – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Diamond is a 4-year-old male Domestic Shorthair.

“Diamond is a super cute and vocal guy! Though he hasn’t told us how he feels about living with other animals quite yet, he would be most comfortable in a home with adults and older children who understand how to interact respectfully with a cat,” Potter League shares about Diamond.

If you’re looking for a playful friend Diamond might be the perfect fit for you! For more information please fill out an application at www.potterleague.org and stop by Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him today!