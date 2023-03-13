The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of eastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island from this evening through Wednesday morning. According to the 313 AM EDT bulletin, heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible, and winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

The impacted areas include Eastern Essex, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Southeast Providence, Western Kent, Eastern Kent, and Bristol. The storm is expected to start as rain on Tuesday afternoon and then change to snow, but the forecast remains uncertain as to how much snow will accumulate during the day, which will affect the final storm totals.

The Winter Storm Watch warns all residents to take the necessary precautions and monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the situation. The bulletin warns that travel could be very difficult during the Tuesday evening commute and strong winds could cause tree damage. The public is advised to stay tuned to the latest weather reports and be prepared for any eventuality.

In anticipation of the upcoming winter storm, residents are advised to have sufficient supplies, including food, water, and medication, as well as to ensure that heating systems are in good working order. As always, the best course of action is to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel during the storm.

This is a developing story, and the National Weather Service will provide further updates as they become available. The public is urged to stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions to stay safe during this winter storm.

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 313 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023 MAZ007-013>018-RIZ002>005-132015- /O.CON.KBOX.WS.A.0005.230314T0000Z-230315T1200Z/ Eastern Essex MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA- Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA- Western Plymouth MA-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI- Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI- Including the cities of Gloucester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, and Bristol 313 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult during the Tuesday evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to snow Tuesday afternoon, but it is still uncertain as to how much snow will accumulate during the day, which will affect final storm totals. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.