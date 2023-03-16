It’s March, and all eyes are on the season’s most heated competition – the “Rhode Island Personalities Matchup.”

GoProvidence (The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau) is getting in on the basketball tournament hype by picking 32 of Rhode Island’s best-known faces – and voices – to face off in our first-ever knockout tournament.

“There is no shortage of personalities in Rhode Island, and we’ve chosen some of the most recognizable figures in music, sports, movies and TV – whether they were born and raised here, or now call Rhode Island home – to compete for our title of ‘Most Rhode Island,’” said Kristen Adamo, president & CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau in a statement included in a press release. “We love the excitement that comes with this particular time of year when everyone is rooting for their favorite basketball team, including our very own Providence College. So, we decided to get in on the fun with something everyone can relate to. Our tournament brings out spirit, pride, and a little bit of friendly competition – that’s what this is all about. May the ultimate Rhode Islander win.”

Will Judge Frank Caprio rule over Judge Judy? Can Peter Manfredo, Jr. knock out Vinny Paz? Will the final matchup be T. Swift versus Nibbles Woodaway? It’s up to you to decide!

Vote at the link on GoProvidence’s website. Be sure to check back regularly, as the winner of each matchup will advance to the next round. Round 1 voting opens on March 16. GoProvidence plans to announce the tournament champion on Friday, March 31.