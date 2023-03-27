Last week, a number of homes were sold in Newport County, Rhode Island.

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

What Sold In Newport County

Newport

A townhouse at 81 Pelham Street #2 in Newport was sold for $1,300,000, listed for $1,399,000, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,112 square feet.

The townhouse at 66 Girard Avenue #221 in Newport was sold for $305,000, listed for $308,000, and features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,312 square feet of living space.

Another single-family residence in Newport located at 84 Division Street was sold for $1,025,000, listed for $1,100,000, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,104 square feet.

A condominium at 111 Harrison Avenue #M9 in Newport was sold for $995,000, listed for $1,195,000, with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,800 square feet of living space.

In Newport, a multi-family home at 13 Sherman Street was sold for $1,775,000, listed for $1,900,000, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 2,748 square feet.

A condominium at 36 Kay Street #5 in Newport was sold for $612,000, listed for $600,000, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 969 square feet.

Middletown

A single-family residence located at 0 A1 Morrison Avenue in Middletown was sold for $1,173,800, listed for $950,000, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,500 square feet.

In Middletown, a single-family residence at 301 Meadow Lane was sold for $850,000, listed for $875,000, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,444 square feet.

Portsmouth

A townhouse at 0 Immokolee Drive #1B in Portsmouth was sold for $649,000, listed for the same amount, with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,200 square feet of living space.

A single-family residence at 333 McCorrie Lane in Portsmouth sold for $715,000. The 2,635 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, it was originally listed for $715,000.

Another single-family residence at 55 Bayside Avenue in Portsmouth was sold for $815,000, listed for $839,900, with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 957 square feet.

Jamestown

In Jamestown, a single-family residence located at 609 E Shore Road was sold for $895,000, listed for $949,000, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3,800 square feet.

A townhouse at 63 Conanicus Avenue #A in Jamestown was sold for $2,849,000, listed for the same amount, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,241 square feet.

A single-family at 353 East Shore Road in Jamestown sold for $612,000. The 960 sq. ft home features two bedrooms and one bath. The home was originally listed for $649,000.

Tiverton

A single-family residence located at 56 Robin Drive in Tiverton was sold for $270,000, listed for $275,000, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,512 square feet.

In Tiverton, a single-family residence at 245 Highland Road was sold for $700,000, listed for $730,000, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3,708 square feet.

A multi-family home at 245 Highland Road N in Tiverton was also sold for the same amount, listed for $730,000, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,548 square feet.

A single-family residence at 429 Crandall road in Tiverton sold for $568,800. The 2,280 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, it was originally listed for $574,900.