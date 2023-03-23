The Watershed Protectors, a group of local non-profits and residents, announce a free public event to discuss ways in which residents can help to improve the water quality in Almy Pond and other island waterbodies. The event will be held on April 10, 2023, from 5:30-7:00 p.m., at the Bazarsky Lecture Hall at Salve Regina University, 36 Ochre Point Avenue, in Newport. Speakers will discuss current findings about pollution levels in Almy Pond and share steps that local residents can take to improve the water quality there and in all of the island’s waterbodies.

“Almy Pond is one of the most impaired water bodies on Aquidneck Island,” said Alex Chuman, ALT Conservation Director. “Residents can make a difference in improving water quality across the island through good land stewardship and watershed protection.”

The Watershed Protectors is a collaboration between local residents, ALT, The Newport Tree Conservancy, The Preservation Society of Newport County, Salve Regina University, and Save the Bay. All are welcome to this free event; please register at www.ailt.org.

ALT is the oldest accredited land trust in Rhode Island. Since 1990, it has conserved 96 properties covering 2,792 of land on Aquidneck Island, or over 11% of the island’s total acreage.