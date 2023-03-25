The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in April. Patrons are encouraged to visit https://tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

All Month Long

One-on-One Tech Help

Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about computers, mobile devices, library services, and more! We can also help people who have never used a computer before. To make an appointment, simply call Kristin at 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or book a slot at http://tivertonlibrary.org. We also offer drop-in sessions on Saturday, April 1st, 15th, and 29th, for quick troubleshooting. Please check our website for drop-in hours.

Monday mornings, 10:30-11:30am, Bulgarmarsh Park

Spring Book Walk & Talk

We are back for a Spring session of our Book Walk & Talk group! Meet us by the picnic tables at Bulgarmarsh Park for a leisurely walk around the path and a chat about what you’ve been reading and watching lately. This program is weather-dependent. Please check the library’s Facebook page for updates and cancellations.

Tuesday afternoons, 12:30-2:30pm

Weekly Watercolor Group

Whether you are still learning or a seasoned pro, you are welcome to come and work on your own watercolor painting projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Monday, April 3rd, 6:30-7:30pm

Monthly Poetry Workshop

Beginning and intermediate poets will learn how to increase your chances of getting published, prepare a superior poetry submission, develop your poetry’s power, use the internet to help your poetry, avoid common poetic mistakes, move an audience with your poem, and develop different forms of poetry. Space is limited; registration is required.

Tuesday, April 4th, 6:30-7:30pm

Money Smart: Keeping Your Identity Safe

The internet is a great place to connect with friends, family, and loved ones, for work, and to learn about the world. It can also be a dangerous place where criminals can find their next victim or get away with theft. Cybercrimes — including hacking, phishing, and malware — aim to access your sensitive personal financial information in order to steal money from you or in your name. Join Lucy Rebelo and Jay Moniz from Baycoast Bank for this informational seminar where we explore some simple ways to keep your information and your money safe from online criminals.

Wednesday, April 5th, 6:00-8:00pm

Crafters Circle

Knitters, quilters, and crafters – whatever you make, come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Saturday, April 8th, 10:00am-12:00pm

Sakonnet Writers Group

This is a drop-in, prompt-driven writing group that supports writers of all levels. Our definition of writer: If you can put words to paper or keyboard, then you are a writer! We all have stories, opinions, and unique points of view. Writers share them by crafting stories, poems, comics, memoirs, and a dozen other mediums! Membership is free, open to the public, and is appropriate for writers aged 18 and older. We look forward to sharing stories with you!

Wednesday, April 12th, 6:30-7:30pm

Poetry Reading with David Dragone and Friends

Join us for an evening of poetry! David Dragone will read poetry from his latest book, Primal, published by Main Street Rag in 2022. There will also be time for participants in the audience to read their own poetry if they wish. Light refreshments will be served.

Friday, April 14th, 10:30am OR Wednesday, April 19th, 6:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Monday, April 17th, 12:30pm, Bajah’s Cat Café, 137 Main Road

Bajah’s Book Club

This month, we will be reading A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Café.

Wednesday, April 19th, 6:00-8:00pm

Cross Stitching Group

Come and work on your own cross stitching projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts! Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Thursday, April 20th, 1:00-2:00pm

Union Public Library Book Group

This month, the group will meet in the Tiverton Library Learning Center to discuss True Biz by Sara Novic. Copies of the book are available at both libraries for check-out. All are welcome!

Saturday, April 22nd, 11:00am-2:00pm

Earth Day Garden Expo

Spring is in the air — join us for our first ever Earth Day Garden Expo! This FREE event will feature free seeds, soil testing, and advice from URI Master Gardeners, gardening books for sale, a raffle to benefit outdoor library programming, and activities for all ages, as well as experts on gardening, plants, and land preservation from around the East Bay. Visit http://tivertonlibrary.org for a full list of organizations and instructions on how to prepare your soil sample for testing.

Monday, April 24th, 2:00-3:00pm

Money Smart: Buying Your First Home

Christian Tamez from Helping Hands Community Partners will give an educational presentation for first-time home buyers. There is a lot of information that goes into getting ready for the home buying process, and this presentation will help you understand what to expect and how to prepare.

Wednesday, April 26th, 6:00-7:45pm

Movie Night: Ticket to Paradise

Join us for a free movie, popcorn, and drinks on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

This month, we will be screening Ticket to Paradise (2022; Rated PG-13; 1h, 44m). A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

Thursday, April 27th, 6:00-7:00pm

“Pleasure the Means; the End Virtue:” The Providence Theatre and the “Old Drop Scene” — A John Fitzgerald Memorial History Lecture

Richard Ring, Deputy Executive Director for Collections & Interpretation at the Rhode Island Historical Society, will discuss the Providence Theatre, built in 1795 on the site of present-day Grace Church, and its place in early American theater history. He will also discuss the groundbreaking project to digitally restore the “Old Drop Scene,” a massive view of Providence painted for the theater in 1812, which has been in the possession of the RIHS since 1833 and can be viewed in the Aldrich House.