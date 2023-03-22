Middletown, Rhode Island-based Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium (UTIC) announced today that they will award up to $25,000 in scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year to undergraduate and/or graduate students pursuing degrees in STEM-related fields with a focus on undersea technology.

Students will be awarded a scholarship of $5,000 by UTIC. STEM-related fields include engineering, computer science, cybersecurity, information technology, mathematics, and other related majors. Eligible students must be U.S. citizens and enrolled in their third year of study or higher at a U.S. college or university in a STEM-related program.

UTIC is a nonprofit organization focused on building a national community of resources and relationships to accelerate undersea/maritime technology innovation and facilitate related research and workforce development. 300 organizations across 34 states are currently UTIC members.

“UTIC is committed to promoting the expansion of undersea technology and its importance to national defense, a broad range of scientific research applications, and the continued exploration of the ocean. UTIC is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of innovators,” said executive director Molly Donohue Magee in a statement.

Application details are available at www.underseatech.org. Completed applications must be sent to scholarships@underseatech.org no later than April 28, 2023.