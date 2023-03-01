This morning at 0730 (local time) / 0530 UTC, while the boat was racing in winds of 20-25 knots on Leg 3 of The Ocean Race, the crew on board heard two consecutive noises. After an inspection of the boat, they discovered abnormal movements in the hull bottom in the living area.

After a discussion with the design and technical team, the team came to the conclusion that it was a hull sandwich failure.

“Given the current position of the boat and the distance to the arrival in Itajai, unfortunately it is better for the crew and the integrity of the boat to turn back to Cape Town.” said Thomas Cardrin, the technical director from GUYOT environnement – Team Europe.

The technical team will wait for the boat to make a more detailed inspection, and choose an action plan for the repairs.

The crew of Benjamin Dutreux, Robert Stanjek, Sébastien Simon, Annie Lush and on board reporter Charles Drapeau are safe and the team anticipates being able to get the boat back to Cape Town – just over 600 nautical miles to the northwest – safely.

We will have more updates as we get more information from the crew and team.

Read More From WUN

4Qs with Deanna J. Conheeny: President of the Board of Directors for the Museum of Newport Irish History on 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month

Museum of Newport Irish History Leads Effort to Keep Irish Traditions Alive

March is Irish Heritage Month, and Newport is gearing up to celebrate its rich Irish heritage and culture. The Museum of Newport Irish History, a non-profit organization established in 1996, is leading the effort to compile and sponsor the March calendar of community-wide events on its website. In a recent interview with What’sUpNewp, Deanna J.…

McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins beat Flames for 8th win a row

Charlie McAvoy scored at 4:55 of overtime to give the Boston a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, extending the NHL-leading Bruins’ winning streak to eight games.

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored at 4:55 of overtime to give the Boston a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, extending the NHL-leading Bruins’ winning streak to eight games. Linus Ullmark made a career-high 54 saves. “What a game by him,” McAvoy said. “The shots were obviously a lot to…

Feierbergs’ buzzer-beater gets Maine past Bryant 66-64

Gedi Juozapaitis scored 19 points, Kristians Feierbergs made a putback at the buzzer and Maine beat Bryant 66-64 on Tuesday night.

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Gedi Juozapaitis scored 19 points, Kristians Feierbergs made a putback at the buzzer and Maine beat Bryant 66-64 on Tuesday night. Juozapaitis shot 7 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Black Bears (13-16, 7-9 America East Conference). Kellen Tynes added 12 points while going 5 of 11 from the…

How lifetime emissions of different energy sources stack up

Rocket Solar analyzed data from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to see how greenhouse gas emissions differ among energy sources throughout their life cycle.

After six decades of experiments, scientists from the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California announced an energy breakthrough in December 2022:  a nuclear fusion reactor had produced more energy than was used to run it. With nuclear fusion still years—and billions of dollars—away from being scalable,  the current landscape of…

Opinion – The Road to Awesome: A vision for a truly public RI transit system

By Meghan Kallman, a Democrat representing District 15 (Pawtucket, Providence) in the Rhode Island Senate.

I still get giddy every time I hop on the bus and ride from my home in Pawtucket to downtown Providence. I smile a big goofy smile, snap a selfie and text friends like I’m at a concert. I’m lucky to live right on the R-line, the most used (and only free) bus line in…

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast

Newport School Superintendent will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on March 1

Coming up on Wednesday, March 1 at 2 pm.

Last year, the Rhode Island Department of Education declared a state of emergency in child and adolescent Mental Health. A recent Centers for Disease Control report said there’s an alarming rise in mental health issues among teens, with some 10 percent actually considering suicide. When we visit with Newport Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for…

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Gideon

“Gideon may be a whole lot of fun to look at – just check out that overbite, but he’s even more fun to play with.”

Meet your new best friend, Gideon, this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! Gideon, who is available for adoption now at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a 10-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what else the Potter League has to say about Gideon; Dobby the House Elf? Nope, it’s our very own elf,…

Rhode Island PBS will host its ‘Uncorked! A Food & Wine Event’ at WaterFire Arts Center on April 21

PBS Chef, Ming Tsai, will join as celebrity guest

Rhode Island PBS today announced that it will host its annual Uncorked! A Food & Wine Event on April 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Returning for its 23rd year, Uncorked! is the station’s largest fundraising event. Chef Ming Tsai, host of the PBS cooking show Simply Ming, will attend as the celebrity guest.…

How women’s rights in the US have been eroded since the last time we celebrated women’s history month

Stacker looked at some of the most significant ways women’s rights in the context of mental and physical health in the US have been eroded since last women’s history month. 

As the United States enters into a month-long celebration and observance of women’s history, it is just as important to assess the future women in the U.S. face as it is to reflect on the achievements of the past.  Within the last year, the mental and physical health and well-being of women in the U.S.…

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

The Ocean Race

About The Ocean Race

Since 1973, The Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. For nearly 50 years, it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the greatest sailors and been the proving ground for the legends of our sport.

The 14th edition of The Ocean Race will start from Alicante, Spain on 15 January 2023, and will finish in Genova, Italy early in the summer of 2023. The race will visit nine iconic cities around the globe over a six-month period (Alicante, Spain - Cabo Verde - Cape Town, South Africa - Itajaí, Brazil - Newport, RI, USA - Aarhus, Denmark - Kiel Fly-By, Germany - The Hague, the Netherlands - Genova, Italy) and will feature a leg with the longest racing distance in the 50-year history of the event - a 12,750 nautical mile, one-month marathon from Cape Town, South Africa to Itajaí, Brazil. The fleet of mixed crews will pass all three great southern Capes - Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn - non-stop, for the first time.

Along with five confirmed foiling IMOCA teams racing around the world, six one-design VO65 boats will race on three legs with an option to compete for a new trophy within The Ocean Race called The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint Cup.