On Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg Amore paid a visit to Butts Hill Fort in Portsmouth RI. Secretary Amore was in Portsmouth for the Founder’s Day celebrations at Town Hall. Secretary Amore was escorted around by Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee Director & Battle of Rhode Island Association Advisor Col Paul R Murphy, USAF (Ret), and town Historian Jim Garman. They toured the Eastern Ramparts looking towards Fort Barton in Tiverton and Howland’s Crossing.

A look atop the Southern Ramparts and they saw the view that General John Sullivan saw in August of 1778 when Butts Hill Fort was the command center during the Battle of Rhode Island. Secretary Amore, a former high school history teacher, said he had visited Butts Hill Fort over 20 years ago and that he recalled it was an adventure trying to find the site. BoRIA and the Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee intend to rectify that situation in the future.

Dr. Murray Norcross brought Secretary Amore’s Director of Community Outreach Eileen Sweeney on a tour of the Northern Ramparts which were built by the British and redesigned by the French and overlooked the vital Bristol Ferry Crossing. Secretary Amore expressed support for BoRIA and the restoration of Butts Hill Fort. We extended invitations to the Secretary and his staff to upcoming events at the fort this summer.

The mission of the RI250 Commission is to commemorate the 250th anniversary of events throughout history which influenced the ideals of freedom, equality, and independence in our country. Our purpose is to highlight and acknowledge the significant role Rhode Island has played in the formation of our nation as one of the original 13 colonies. Rhode Islanders will explore the intersection of all people who have impacted that history through coordinated events and curriculum that recognizes the many people who have inhabited these lands. https://rhodeisland250.org/

The Battle of Rhode Island Association is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to raising awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence. Donations may be made payable to “BoRIA” at PO Box 626, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or by visiting: https://battleofrhodeisland.org/donate/