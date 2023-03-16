The past week has been one of the milestones for the sailors in The Ocean Race. Record-breaking 24-hour runs, the passing of the scoring gate, and the halfway point of the 12,750-nautical mile leg to Brazil highlighted the fleet’s final days in the Eastern Hemisphere, as Kevin Escoffier’s Swiss-flagged Holcim – PRB led the fleet across the Antimeridian and into the western half of the planet shortly past midnight UTC.

The fleet charged hard over the past week as the scoring gate at 143°E longitude lured ahead. With each boat speeding along at 24 knots, Escoffier’s crew was first through the gate and garnered 5 points. Holcim – PRB leads the overall standings with 15 points, five points ahead of Charlie Enright’s 11th Hour Racing Team from Newport, which was third through the gate after losing a close battle with Boris Hermann’s Team Malizia from Germany, which is now one point behind 11th Hour Racing Team in third place. Paul Meilhat’s French-flagged Biotherm was fourth through the gate and is fourth overall.

The approach to the gate coincided with perfect northwesterly winds of 20-25 knots, ideal planning conditions for the foil-aided 60-footers. “Not sure we are ever going to be forced to reach in a straight line at 90 degrees true for 600 miles in 23 knots and flattish seas ever again!” said 11th Hour Racing Team onboard reporter Amory Ross (USA).

This edition’s new 24-hour race record stands at 594.28 nautical miles and was set by Holcim – PRB on Mar. 12 at an average speed of 24.76 knots. When considering that speed, imagine being in a four-wheel vehicle driving over a hard-packed mogul field at an average speed of 28.5MPH. It’s hard living that shakes your spleen and rattles your molars.

“From the start in Cape Town to this scoring gate, I think we’ve done very well to keep the other boats behind us,” Escoffier said on Mar. 13. “We’ve also had an amazing 24-hour record. So, I’m very happy with the boat, very happy with the crew, and I think we deserve to enjoy, but now it’s back to work.”

The next milestone for the crews will be Cape Horn, approximately 4,600 nautical miles to the east.

FOCUS ON NEWPORT

The Ocean Race will stop in Newport at Fort Adams State Park for the only stopover in North America in May. The 60-foot, hydrofoil-assisted sailboats will be berthed for all to see up close. The approximately 11-day stopover will also feature a celebration festival open to the public for free every day. The Live Ocean Park includes activities for all ages. Visitors will be able to tour team bases; Try Sailing! Onboard a Sail Newport J/22, participate in an immersive interactive ocean hologram exhibit on ocean stewardship and enjoy music, food, children’s activities, entertainment, cocktail cafes, and the stunning Fort Adams State Park with panoramic views of Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay.

ABOUT THE OCEAN RACE NEWPORT

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, scheduled May 13-21, is co-hosted by Sail Newport, the State of Rhode Island and 11th Hour Racing, the sustainability organization that’s advancing solutions and practices that protect and restore the health of the world’s oceans. The race previously visited Newport in 2015 and 2018. The nine-day public festival while the boats are at dock in Fort Adams State Park, will include entertainment, interactive exhibits, the One Blue Ocean immersive experience, music, food, The Exploration Zone Presented by Bank Newport, displays, sailing exhibitions, special events and spectator opportunities.