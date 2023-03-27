From the farm-fueled towns of the heartland to the bustling concrete canyons on the coast, high school girls basketball is a cultural touchstone.

Basketball engages nearly 400,000 girls to join high school teams per year, according to 2021-22 data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. With almost 18,000 high schools maintaining girls teams, basketball is the most widely offered girls high school sport, beating out track and field and volleyball. Such data paints a clear picture of the sport’s cultural impact.

And girls basketball dates back over a century. Iowa, for instance, traces its girls state championship history to 1920. That timeline doesn’t lag far behind boys’ basketball: Illinois’ boys state championship began just 13 years before Iowa’s girls event. However, girls across the country weren’t given equal representation and support in the sport until the passage of the gender equality act known as Title IX in 1972. Since the arrival of that legislation, girls participation in basketball—and sports as a whole—exploded. Now, girls play basketball in high school gyms across all 50 states.

To dig into competition data behind the ever-growing sport of high school girls basketball, Stacker compiled statewide rankings in Rhode Island using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Keep reading to find out which schools top the girls basketball charts in Rhode Island.

Division 2

1. Moses Brown (Providence): 23-2 (18-0 in Division 2), 16.1 rating

2. West Warwick: 20-6 (15-3 in Division 2), 12.0 rating

3. Mount St. Charles Academy (Woonsocket): 19-6 (14-3 in Division 2), 10.0 rating, 2 straight losses

4. Chariho (Wood River Junction): 14-9 (13-5 in Division 2), 4.4 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Smithfield (Esmond): 14-11 (10-8 in Division 2), 2.6 rating

Division 3

1. Pilgrim (Warwick): 18-7 (13-5 in Division 3), 5.6 rating

2. Narragansett: 13-7 (11-5 in Division 3), 2.0 rating

3. Toll Gate (Warwick): 14-8 (13-5 in Division 3), 1.1 rating

4. Exeter-West Greenwich (West Greenwich): 12-8 (11-7 in Division 3), -0.9 rating

5. Middletown: 11-8 (11-7 in Division 3), -1.8 rating, 2 straight losses

Division 4

1. Central Falls: 18-3 (14-0 in Division 4), 5.9 rating, 15 straight wins

2. Davies Career & Tech (Lincoln): 12-4 (11-3 in Division 4), 0.0 rating

3. Lincoln School (Providence): 12-5 (12-4 in Division 4), -2.3 rating

4. Johnston: 10-9 (10-5 in Division 4), -7.8 rating, 3 straight losses

5. Providence Country Day (East Providence): 7-13 (6-9 in Division 4), -11.5 rating

Division State

1. North Kingstown: 23-4 (17-1 in State Championship), 25.3 rating

2. Juanita Sanchez Complex (Providence): 21-4 (14-3 in State Championship), 22.7 rating

3. St. Mary Academy-Bay View (East Providence): 19-7 (12-6 in State Championship), 22.6 rating, 4 straight wins

4. Ponaganset (North Scituate): 17-8 (14-4 in State Championship), 19.4 rating

5. La Salle Academy (Providence): 17-7 (14-4 in State Championship), 19.3 rating

6. Barrington: 15-9 (13-5 in State Championship), 16.8 rating, 2 straight losses

7. Rogers (Newport): 14-11 (9-9 in State Championship), 16.8 rating

8. Portsmouth: 14-10 (11-7 in State Championship), 13.7 rating

9. South Kingstown (Wakefield): 12-10 (10-8 in State Championship), 11.3 rating, 3 straight losses

10. Cranston West (Cranston): 9-13 (6-12 in State Championship), 5.8 rating

