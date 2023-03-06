Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today announced that nominations are now open for the RI Department of State’s inaugural Civic Teacher of the Year award.

The award will honor one outstanding teacher who has demonstrated a commitment to and expertise in teaching civics or American government, with special consideration given to teachers who employ innovative teaching practices and experiential learning opportunities for their students. Nominations can be made by a current student, teaching colleague, or administrator.

“As a former history and civics teacher myself, I know how critically important it is to educate our students on both our history and how to participate in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. “I am excited to honor the outstanding professionals who do this work and to hear from their students and colleagues about their successes.”

Nominations must be submitted by 5 PM on April 7, 2023, online at www.sos.ri.gov/teacheraward. To be eligible, nominees must be current, full-time teachers of civics or American government in grades 8–12.

For more information about the award and full eligibility details, visit www.sos.ri.gov/teacheraward.

This post was originally published on this site