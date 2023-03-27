Portsmouth Police Department today announced via a press release that an operator has been charged with DUI following a head-on collision on East Main Road on March 24.

Press Release

On March 24, 2023, at 10:49 pm, the Portsmouth Police responded to the vicinity of East Main Road and Sea Meadow Drive for the report of a head-on collision between two motor vehicles. Upon police arrival, officers observed two heavily damaged vehicles at the scene. Members of the Portsmouth Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Portsmouth Police Detective Division were called to the scene along with the Portsmouth Fire Department.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Explorer had been traveling northbound on East Main Road when it crossed the double yellow lane divider lines and struct a Toyota pick-up truck head on that was traveling in the southbound lane. The operator of the Ford, 39-year-old Celio Da Silva Aleixo of Portsmouth, showed signs of alcohol impairment at the scene and was taken into custody. The operator of the Toyota suffered serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening and was transported from the scent to Rhode Island Hospital.

As a result of the p preliminary investigation, Da Silva Aleixo was charged with DUI Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. He was arraigned earlier this morning at Portsmouth Police headquarters, was released on $5,000 surety bail, and is scheduled to appear in 2nd Division Court on Monday, March 27. The crash remains under investigation by the Portsmouth Police Detective Division and the Portsmouth Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.