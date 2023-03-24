Newport, RI -Scott Poling, 62, of Newport, Rhode Island, died on February 18, 2023. He was the husband of Darlene Faria Poling.

Born in Providence, RI on December 12, 1960, He was the son of Irene Prevose. He was a good Christian man and loved the lord.

He was the loving husband of Darlene Faria Poling of 25 years. Scott was a loving father to his children and a very loving grandfather to Alonzo Jesus Munoz. Scott was very well known and liked by the community of Newport, RI. Over his 15 year career in the restaurant industry, he spent 11 years at Wanumetonomy Golf and Country club as a chef, Montaup Country, Club, Ocean Cliff Hotel, and also a few other small restaurants. He also worked at Saint George’s School for 24 years and was employed at the Almondy inn Bed and Breakfast at the time of his passing.

Scott is survived by his wife; Darlene Faria Poling, his children; Alexis Poling, Brandon Poling of Newport, Angela Gust of Florida and Steven Poling of Mississippi, his siblings; Lyle Poling of Newport and Charlene from Louisiana. He will also be missed by his 5 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Scott is preceded in death by his mother, Irene Prevose and brother, Robert Patriqin of Warwick.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 6:30pm-8:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.