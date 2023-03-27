Lisa J. Maynard of Portsmouth, RI passed away peacefully Sunday March 26th in Avon, CT. Born in Newport, RI on November 28, 1967 daughter of Robert L. Maynard and the late Jacqueline M. Maynard. Lisa was a proud graduate of Middletown High School where she participated in school and social activities. Throughout her school years, Lisa was active in RI Special Olympics winning numerous gold and silver medals in swimming, ultimately being selected to compete in the National Special Olympic games at Louisiana State University, where she won several more medals. Lisa also participated in scouting and was accomplished in sign language, performing with the Black Light Group. After high school, Lisa was employed at the Naval Station Newport as a member of the Maher Center work program. She was a long-time communicant of St. Anthony’s Parish where she served as a reader. She also volunteered at area nursing homes with her mother, reading and playing cards with the residents. Lisa enjoyed swimming, camping with her family, making latch hook rugs and playing cards.

In 2006 Lisa moved to Connecticut to live with her sister and brother-in-law and work for the family’s marketing company. Lisa loved working in an office and was a vital part of the production team for many years. Lisa enjoyed riding bikes, cooking, working in the garden and going to karaoke. Above all, Lisa loved meeting people and befriended everyone she came across.

Lisa is survived by her father Robert and stepmother Helen Maynard of Portsmouth, RI, her brother Bob Maynard and wife Beth of Dunedin, FL, her brother Gary Maynard and wife Linda of Vail, AZ, her sister Kim Faubert and husband David of Avon, CT, her sister Michelle Ake and husband Kevin of Portsmouth, RI, Helen’s two children, Debra Brown and her husband Robert of West Yarmouth, MA, Robert Sarazin and his wife Janice of North Attleboro, MA, 4 nieces, 8 nephews, and numerous grandnieces & nephews.

The family would like to thank all those who knew and loved Lisa for their support in her amazing journey. A special thank you to the staff at Avon Health Center in Avon, CT for their kind and compassionate care, and especially Diana from Optum Nursing for always seeing Lisa as more than a resident.

Friends may call at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI on Friday, March 31st from 4:00-7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 1st at 10:00am in St. Anthony’s Parish, 2836 E Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial at the Rhode Island State Veterans Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James L. Maher Center, 906 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown, RI 02842 or to St. Anthony’s Parish, 2836 E Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.