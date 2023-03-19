Janet G. Schlosky, 88, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on March 16, 2023. She was the wife of the late YNC Richard D. Schlosky, USN (Ret).

Born in Wayland, MA on August 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Diana (Morgan) Yarrish. Janet married her childhood sweetheart, Richard, and she was a proud Navy wife and mother throughout his career. They lived in Massachusetts, Virginia, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Virginia again, before making a home in Portsmouth in 1965.

Known as “Mrs. Ski”, she was a teacher at Portsmouth Nursery School for 35 years, having lovingly taught and nurtured hundreds of children, many of whom stayed in touch with her over the years. Her maternal and caring instincts were poured out for her students, but even more so for her own grandchildren and most recently, her great grandson. Janet loved her season passes to PPAC, traveling with Richard, a good polka, collecting recipes, sending birthday cards, a cup of English tea, conversation with friends and holidays gatherings with her family. She was also a longtime member of the Portsmouth UMC, serving on various committees and participating in all social activities.

Janet is survived by her children Susie Rucando and husband Adam of Portsmouth, Mark Schlosky and wife Kit of Hingham, MA, Diana Grinnell and husband Laurance of Portsmouth, two sisters, Diana Smith of Hopkinton, MA, and Carol Dolan of Brevard, NC, and her beloved grandchildren Kelly Catalan and husband Marvin, Emily Murphy and husband Tom, Stephanie Schlosky, Tim Schlosky, and Morgan Grinnell; and her dear great grandson Henry Richard Catalan.

Janet is preceded in death by her husband Richard D. Schlosky, a son Richard F. Schlosky, a brother Andrew Yarrish and her sister Nancy Yarrish.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday March 24, from 5:00-8:00pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth. Her funeral service will be Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 am in Portsmouth United Methodist Church, East Main Rd, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park.

Donations in her memory may be made to: The Four Hearts Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Portsmouth, RI 02871, or Fourheartsfoundation4@gmail.com

