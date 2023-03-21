Horace William Ethier, 91, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, died on March 12, 2023, at home with family by his side.

He was the husband of the late Joan Hague.

Born in Portsmouth, RI on August 31, 1931, He was the son of Henry and Dorothy (Duff) Ethier.

Horace served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. After getting out of the service he went to work for the telephone company, and worked his way up to line inspector, retiring after 42 years of service.

Horace is survived by son, James Ethier and his wife Joyce, of South Kingstown, RI, his grandchildren; Adam Ethier ( Erin), Reid Ethier, Paige Ward (Zach), Sarah Ethier, Zachary Ethier and Jill Ethier, and his great grandchildren James and Louis Ethier and Isla Ward.

Horace is preceded in death by his son, William Ethier and his wife Joan, as well as his parents.

At his request, services will be private.