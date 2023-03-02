Charles “Charlie” Shaffer Sr, Aged 84 of Tiverton, RI, entered eternal rest on February 9,2023.

Charles was born April 26, 1938 in “God’s Country” Altoona PA. He was born to the late Lester Shaffer and Eva Nolan.

Charlie had a tough start in life although he never saw it that way. His father passed away soon after Charlie’s birth. Eva Reluctantly placed her children in the Tressler’s orphanage. After leaving Tressler’s, he proudly joined the United States Navy. This is where he met the love of his life, Patricia Jean Lopes.

Charles & Pat were married on 7/28/57 in Somerville, MA. 4 Beautiful children soon followed. Charlie had a 22-year Naval career and after his retirement from the Navy he became the jack of all trades in Portsmouth, RI. Charlie loved hunting, fishing, boating and visiting the local casinos, but his greatest joy was his family.

He leaves behind his daughter Patricia Runci, and her husband Jay Runci, Son Charles Shaffer, Jr all of Tiverton, RI, his sister, Evelyn, brother, Donald both of Altoona, PA, 7 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Charlie was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Jean Shaffer, children, Diana Shaffer and David Shaffer, his siblings, Betty Louise, Louvella, Ralph and David.

Charlie was loved and adored by many and would want to know “Who Loves You Baby!”

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Liberal Club, 20 Star St., Fall River, MA at a later date.

