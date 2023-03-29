Middletown Police are seeking assistance with a hit-and-run accident that took place on Green End Avenue in Middletown on March 22, 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Timothy Beck at (401) 846-1144, ext. 7017.
