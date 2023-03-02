CHICAGO (AP) — Ishmael Leggett scored 20 points and Rhode Island held off Loyola Chicago 79-77 on Wednesday night.

Leggett added seven rebounds for the Rams (9-20, 5-12 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Jalen Carey finished with 17 points and six rebounds, while Sebastian Thomas scored 11.

Sheldon Edwards finished with 16 points and three blocks for the Ramblers (9-20, 3-14). Braden Norris added 15 points, five assists and three steals. Jalen Quinn scored 10.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Rhode Island hosts Davidson, while Loyola Chicago visits La Salle.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.