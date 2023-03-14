This week drivers are paying slightly higher prices at the pump on average, but that spike may fade, according to experts.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.47 on average Monday, March 13, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 13. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Metros in states like Texas, Missouri, and Mississippi had the lowest costs this week compared to the last.

Prices could slide further in the near future due to demand for retail gasoline remaining low. The bump in cost is mostly associated with the switch over to seasonal gas blends that cost more for consumers. The cost per gallon of gasoline is lower today than one year prior as prices were climbing into the $4 range.

Providence by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.29

— Rhode Island average: $3.29

– Week change: +$0.04 (+1.3%)

– Year change: -$1.06 (-24.4%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.68

– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.2%)

– Year change: $-0.54 (+-10.4%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.27

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.15

#3. Napa, CA: $5.14

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Tulsa, OK: $2.89

#2. Lawton, OK: $2.95

#3. Henderson, KY: $2.97